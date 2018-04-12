  • Latest News
New Suzuki Jimny Global Debut Likely In Late-2018; Could Replace Gypsy In India

By: | Updated: 12 Apr 2018 05:30 PM

Being a modern yet cost-effective body-on-frame offering makes the Jimny an ideal successor for the Gypsy in India



Suzuki Jimny



Pictured: Third-gen Suzuki Jimny 



Suzuki has reportedly pulled the plug on the third-gen Jimny after a span of nearly 20 years. The fourth-gen model, which has been on test since early 2017, will be revealed later this year, while the launch is likely to take place in early 2019.   



Suzuki Jimny



The fourth-gen Jimny was expected to make its global debut at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show like the third-gen SUV, which made its debut at the 1997 edition of the premiere auto show. However, that didn’t happen and Suzuki chose not to reveal it at the next big event- the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March - as well. Instead, the Japanese carmaker is likely to showcase the SUV at Frankfurt (September) or Paris (October) auto show.



Suzuki Jimny



The Jimny looks like the perfect successor to the venerable Gypsy in India. Here’s why  



Suzuki SJ



Pictured: Suzuki SJ 



Maruti Suzuki removed the Gypsy from its official website recently, which hints towards the possible discontinuation of the long-running model. In fact, the Gypsy, which is basically the second-gen Jimny, was on sale in India for more than three decades (1985-2018).



Maruti Suzuki Gypsy



Pictured: Maruti Suzuki Gypsy 



It was about time that Maruti pulled the plug on the ageing Gypsy as from 2019, new safety norms will require all cars to be fitted with dual-front airbags and ABS with EBD as standard. That’s why we believe the Jimny could take over the venerable Gypsy. It will be a true blue body-on-frame off-roader like the Gypsy, albeit in a more modern avatar equipped with the required safety tech. Now who wouldn’t want to have a modern mountain goat?



Maruti Suzuki Gypsy



If Suzuki plans to launch the SUV in India, the carmaker can build it at its new manufacturing facility in Gujarat, which currently produces the third-generation Swift and the Baleno at Plant No. 1. Plant No. 2 is currently under construction and will start operations at the beginning of 2019. This new facility could produce the Jimny, both for the domestic market as well as for exports. Like Plant No.1, the upcoming plant too will have an annual production capacity of 2.5 lakh units. The next-gen Jimny will be smaller than the Vitara Brezza and will sit below it in Maruti’s line-up as a niche product. 



Suzuki Jimny



Read in detail about the new Jimny’s retro design and possible engine options here: Suzuki Jimny Leaked Again Ahead Of Debut



Source



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

First Published: 12 Apr 2018 05:30 PM
