New Suzuki Ertiga 2018 - First Look In 18 Images

The second-gen Ertiga is taller, wider and longer than its predecessor

Suzuki has unveiled the second-gen Ertiga at the 2018 Indonesia International Motor Show. So, here is all that it packs.

The second-gen Ertiga gets a new design and it looks a lot more mature than its predecessor. However, it still carries the same MPV-like stance.

Up front, it gets the new chrome-studded grille flanked by stretched projector headlamps. The headlamp design appears to be inspired by the Toyota Innova Crysta. The new bumper sports a triangular fog lamp housing and a central air dam.

The Indonesia-spec Ertiga gets dual barrel projector headlamps that look premium. However, we would have appreciated the introduction of LED DRLs as well. We hope the India-spec model gets them.

If you look at it from the side it’s still an MPV, like before. However, there are some changes in the form of the floating roof (notice the C-pillar treatment) and new 15-inch alloy design. Should Maruti Suzuki offer 16-inch wheels on the better equipped variants? We think it should.

At 4395mm x 1735mm x 1690mm (length x width x height), the second-gen Ertiga (Indonesia-spec) is 99mm longer, 40mm wider and 5mm taller than the Ertiga on sale in India. While it’s based on a new platform (Heartect), the wheelbase remains unchanged at 2740mm.

At the rear, the 2018 Ertiga draws a similarity with the 2018 Honda CR-V thanks to its L-shaped tail lamps and a redesigned tailgate. Look closely at just the lower half (below the windshield) and it has slight resemblance to the Ciaz’s back end thanks to the protruding tailgate. The boot is now bigger than the outgoing model. At 153-litres, it is 18-litres more than its predecessor.

On the inside, the 2018 Ertiga feels more premium than the first-gen model. One of the reasons is the use of faux wood inserts inside the cabin. The quality of materials, however, remains similar to the outgoing model so don’t expect soft-touch plastics or leather anywhere apart from the steering wheel. The dashboard features a new layout and the faux wood insert divides it into half along its length. And while it gets 4 air con vents on the dashboard, it also gets an Audi-like treatment that mimics a large single air-con vent spanning the entire length of the dashboard.

Just like the the new Dzire, the Ertiga also gets a flat-bottom steering wrapped in leather with faux wood inserts. The new steering feels good to hold and has audio controls as well. Sadly, the 2018 Ertiga gets tilt-adjustable steering only and we don’t expect Maruti Suzuki to offer reach adjustment. Notice how the steering wheel is grey in colour and not beige as on the first-gen Ertiga.

The Ertiga now gets a 6.8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system like the one on the Ignis. The unit looks like an afterthought as it doesn't go well with the rest of the elements inside. A bigger screen might probably make it look more upmarket. The actual air con vents on the dashboard are clearly visible from this angle.

The 2018 Ertiga continues to get roof-mounted AC vents for the second row, just like its predecessor. It gets three blower levels, same as the first-gen model.

Another feature that has been retained are those 60:40 split second-row seats and 50:50 split third-row seats.

The 2018 Ertiga gets fabric seats and the Indonesia-spec model doesn’t get a second-row armrest either. While leather seats might not be a part of the Ertiga’s feature list in India as well, we hope Maruti Suzuki offers an armrest for middle-row passengers.

Like its predecessor, the Ertiga continues to get adjustable headrests for both second and third-row occupants.

Just like the new Swift, the Ertiga also gets two ports below the central console. One of these houses a 12V charger while the other gets aux-in and an USB port.

The second row also gets a 12V socket on the centre floor console so that the second row occupants can also charge their phone on the go.

The instrument cluster is also new and it resembles the one seen on the new Dzire. It houses a MID which is flanked by the tachometer on the left and the speedometer on right.

The Indonesia-spec 2018 Ertiga misses out on automatic climate control and gets manual AC like its predecessor. Spy images of the India-spec model, however, reveal that we will get automatic climate control.

Under the hood of the Indonesia-spec 2018 Ertiga is a new 1.5-litre petrol engine that makes 104PS of maximum power and 138Nm of peak torque. It is mated to either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT in Indonesia. We expect the same engine to power the India-spec Ertiga as well. However, it remains to be seen whether Maruti offers the 1.3-litre diesel engine or the new 1.5-litre diesel engine. It also remains to be seen whether Maruti Suzuki will continue to offer the 4-speed AT on the Ertiga or ditches it in favour of some other automatic gearbox.

Having seen the 2018 the Ertiga in the flesh, we think that the new exterior and interior design gives it a unique identity of its own. It doesn’t seem to be related to the Dzire and the Swift anymore to the naked eye, although it is the same platform underneath. While the exteriors never really bore a resemblance to its hatchback and sub-4m sedan siblings, the dashboard design of the Ertiga was always the same as the Dzire. While switchgear and some other parts inside the cabin are carried forward and shared with its siblings, the design of the dashboard is now completely different.

The increase in dimensions also makes it more practical now than before as there’s an apparent increase in the cabin space as well. Two of the Ertiga’s weaknesses: lack of room in the third-row and a small boot, have been addressed to an extent. However, improvement in both the cases is not massive. It’s still a budget MPV good for 5 adults and 2 kids - just that they all would be more comfortably seated inside now. We now look forward to the India-spec Ertiga to see what additional equipment it gets and which engines power it.

