New Mitsubishi Outlander Bookings Open

The third-generation Outlander will be a petrol-only offering, powered by a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated engine as before

Mitsubishi has started accepting pre-launch bookings of the third-generation Outlander in India. The SUV is expected to be launched in the coming weeks and will go up against the upcoming fifth-gen Honda CR-V and the Volkswagen Tiguan. While the Tiguan is only available with a diesel engine, the new CR-V will get both petrol and diesel engine options. The Mitsubishi Outlander, on the other hand, will remain a petrol-only offering like before. The Outlander is a seven-seater and comes with a removable third row.

We’ll be getting the global third-gen facelift Outlander that made its debut in 2015 at the New York Motor Show as a 2016 model-year SUV. The third-gen Outlander will be Mitsubishi’s first ever all-new model in over half a decade in India - the last one was the ageing Pajero Sport. Speaking of the second-gen Outlander, it was discontinued from the country in 2012 as it was globally phased out.

Like the previous model, the upcoming Outlander too comes with an extended feature list that includes LED head and tail lamps, daytime running LEDs, dual-zone climate control, seven airbags and a 710W Rockford Fosgate sound system. Check it out in detail here: Mitsubishi Outlander: All You Need To Know

The Outlander is powered by a 2.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that is mated to a CVT auto with 6-speed paddle shift operation. The engine puts out 167PS of max power and 222Nm of peak torque. It comes standard with an all-wheel-drive setup.

The Outlander is most likely to be a CBU (completely built unit) import as before, and is expected to be priced somewhere between Rs 27 lakh-29 lakh (ex-showroom). Mitsubishi will offer the Outlander in a single variant.

