New Mini Countryman Unveiled At Auto Expo 2018

The second generation Mini Countryman is longer and wider than the first generation

Mini has unveiled the second generation Countryman in India. Mini says this is the most versatile model it has ever produced in its 58-year history. The new Countryman shares its platform with the BMW X1 and will be available in three variants when launched-- S, SD and JCW. The next generation model went on sale last year in February in Europe while Indian buyers will have to wait till the end of this year to receive theirs. Expect the prices to be in a range of Rs 35 to 45 lakh (ex-showroom). You Can't Miss This: Auto Expo 2018

From the looks of it the Countryman’s outer design is similar to its predecessor with the exception of a few trims and tweaks here and there. However, it is 200mm longer and 30mm wider with a 75mm jump in the wheelbase.The front fascia combines the Mini-esque grille finished in chrome and upright LED headlamps with peripheral LED DRLs. The side profile shows off the 19-inch light alloy wheels housed inside the flared wheel arches with rugged cladding, satin-finished roof rails and the air vent on the front quarter panel. The rear end gets upright LED lights perimetered by chrome accents, chrome-tipped dual exhaust tips and wraparound rear windshield with a lip spoiler to top things off. Also Read: Mini Logo Gets A Redesign

Step inside and the story is similar to all the Minis: a sporty instrument cluster with analogue display setup and an 8.8-inch touchscreen display surrounded by a round central console with ambient LED lighting. Audio duties are handled by a Harman Kardon unit. Also Read: Mini Lineup Gets New 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission Globally









Engine





Specifications





Transmission







2.0-Litre, 4-cylinder Petrol

192PS/280Nm







2.0-litre 4-cylinder Diesel

190PS/400Nm









Mini range of cars now include the 3 Door, 5 Door, Convertible, Countryman, Clubman

