New Maruti WagonR Spied Testing

The WagonR has been one of the most popular models for Maruti Suzuki since its introduction in 1999. So much so that in November 2017, the WagonR became the third Maruti to breach the 20 lakh sales milestone after the Maruti 800 and the Alto.

And now, it seems like Maruti is planning to launch the next-gen WagonR in India soon. It has been spotted testing recently. As far as its proportions as concerned the new WagonR looks similar to the outgoing model as it gets large windows and vertically stacked tail lamps. Other details remain unknown as the test mule is heavily camouflaged. The new WagonR is likely to be based on the Heartect platform that underpins the Ignis, Baleno and the 2018 Swift.

Suzuki revealed the Heartect platform-based 2017 WagonR in Japan last year and we expect the upcoming Wagon R’s design to be inspired by that. Upfront, the Japan-spec WagonR sports a two-piece grille flanked by large square-shaped headlights, and the bumper looks simple with a large air dam. The sides remain clean, with large windows and a prominent line running across the profile. At the rear, it gets a large windscreen and tail lamps housed below in the bumper.

Talking about the engine, the upcoming WagonR is likely to be powered by the same 1.0-litre engine found on the outgoing model. The new-gen WagonR will not only be ready for the upcoming crash test norms of India (BNVSAP) but will sport a BSVI engine in future. Related: Maruti Alto To Be BSVI-Compliant Before 2020

As far as features are concerned, considering the competition, the updated WagonR is likely to get a touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC, all four power windows and standard safety features such as dual front airbags, ABS and Isofix mounts. We expect features like rear parking sensors, projector headlamps and DRLs to also make their way to the list.

We expect the new WagonR to come to the market by mid-2019 as the new safety norms are set to come into effect from October 2019, requiring every car sold in India to be crash test-compliant.

