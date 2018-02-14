New Maruti Wagon R Spied In India, Launch Expected In 2018

The next-gen Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is expected to be underpinned by Suzuki’s lightweight Heartect platform

A camouflaged Maruti Suzuki has been spied testing for the first time in India. Based on the tall-boy nature of the hatchback under wraps, we believe it could be the new generation Wagon R. The popular hatchback is likely to get a major revamp this time around as we expect it to be based on Suzuki’s newest Heartect platform that underpins the Swift, Dzire, Ignis and the Baleno. Though this is the first time the new Wagon R has appeared on public roads, it looks like a near-production test mule. We’re expecting it to be launched later this year since the current version, which was launched in 2010, is long due for a model overhaul.

Suzuki launched the new-gen Wagon R based on the Heartect platform in Japan in February 2017. From what we can gather from the heavily camouflaged test mule, the front profile looks reminiscent of the JDM-spec (Japanese domestic market) WagonR with a large squarish grille and vertically positioned headlamps.

The design of the doors is different though, while the rear profile could feature tail lamps placed below the boot lid in a horizontal fashion. According to Suzuki, this setup helps in making the loading area more accessible as the boot lid becomes comparatively wider. Though the front and the rear profiles could be inspired from the WagonR sold in Japan, the interior appears to be different as the test mule doesn’t have a centrally placed instrument cluster.

Dimensions: Outgoing WagonR vs new JDM-spec WagonR









Wagon R





India-spec (current)





JDM-spec









Length





3599mm





3395mm









Width





1495mm





1475mm (-20mm)









Height





1700mm





1650mm (-50mm)









Wheelbase





2400mm





2460mm (+60mm)









Kerb Weight





870 Kg





790kg (-80kg)









In Japan, a vehicle has to be below 3.4 metres in length to qualify under the minicar category. That’s why the new WagonR is as much as 200mm shorter than the outgoing Indian model. Apart from the length of the JDM-spec model, it looks like the rest of the bits will be retained in the upcoming new-gen hatchback in India.

Clearly, the modular nature of the Heartect has done its job as the new model in Japan packs a wheelbase which is 60mm longer than the current model sold here. And like other cars based on this platform, the new WagonR is expected to be considerably lighter than its predecessor. We expect it to weigh around 100kg less than the current model. Expect the new Wagon R to be more fuel efficient when compared to the current model, which comes with an ARAI-certified figure of 20.51kmpl.

Mechanically, the new Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is expected to be powered by the same 1.0-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine as the outgoing model (68PS/90Nm). A 5-speed manual would be standard, while it will also be available with an optional 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission), which was introduced in 2015.

Currently, The prices of the Maruti WagonR start from Rs 4.18 lakh and go up to Rs 5.39 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi). We’re expecting the prices of the new WagonR to go up since it’ll pack ABS and dual front airbags, which are currently optional, right from the base variant onwards.

Image source

Read More on : Maruti Wagon R AMT