New Maruti Swift 2018 Clocks More Than 60,000 Bookings - Grand i10 Sales Take Minor Hit

The new Swift has set the sales charts on fire barely three weeks into its launch. Waiting periods have risen to four months now.

We all knew the 2018 Maruti Swift would sell like hot cakes when Maruti Suzuki launched the hatchback at the Auto Expo 2018. However, with the way things are looking right now, it seems to be selling better than tickets to a Salman Khan blockbuster on Eid. We are not making this up, just take a look at the numbers! The third-generation Swift has already clocked more than 60,000 bookings in a little more than one month since Maruti Suzuki officially opened up bookings for the hatchback. Also Read: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift – Hits and Misses

Earlier, the waiting period for the New Maruti Swift 2018 was around two months but now it has spiked up to nearly four months depending on the variant chosen. In our conversation with Maruti car dealers in Delhi, they revealed that the VXi variant is the highest in demand. This might not be the case in all the states as the variant demand depends on the location, colour and preference of the car buyers. So plan ahead and check across multiple dealerships if you’ve been contemplating on purchasing a particular variant of the Swift and don’t want to stretch the wait. Related: 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Variants Explained

At the launch event held on February 8, company representatives had revealed to us that the car had already clocked 30,000 bookings by that time. In comparison, its nearest rival, the Hyundai Grand i10, seems to be lagging well behind with its January sales sitting at 12,109 while in December 2017, Hyundai shifted 12,955 units of the hatchback. The near 800-unit fall in the sales of the Grand i10 can be attributed to the launch of the Maruti Swift 2018 at the Auto Expo 2018 as many buyers would have postponed their purchases to buy the Swift instead of the Korean hatchback.

The Swift has a lot going for it and the fact that the latest version is lighter, more fuel efficient, sportier and roomier than ever before just make it near faultless. Maruti has even updated the ‘iCreate’ personalisation package by offering an even longer list of add-ons for the new Swift. To know more about the 2018 Maruti Swift, head over to our review.





