New Maruti Suzuki Swift: Unofficial Bookings Begin

If you’ve been gazing at the pictures of the new, third-gen Swift and considering getting one, we’ve got some good news! A handful of authorised Maruti Suzuki dealers across the country have confirmed that they have started accepting bookings for the new Swift. Official bookings haven’t started yet, but we expect them to begin soon as well. Once that happens, we expect the carmaker to launch the new hatchback at the Auto Expo 2018.

Booking one as early as now will ensure you’re ahead of most other buyers in the queue. Hence, there’s a chance that you’d get your hatchback before the waiting list goes up.

Is it safe to book one now?

Yes. All you have to do is ensure that you get the dealer’s booking form or receipt just like you would normally get while booking any other new car. However, the dealer will not mention the variant, colour or any other details the way it generally does while filing a booking for a car that is on sale. That said, the dealership’s receipt is a valid proof of booking.

Once Maruti Suzuki officially opens bookings for the new Swift, the dealership will book an order of the new Swift for you. This is where you get the first mover’s advantage. The first lot of cars that the dealer gets will have your Swift in it. You should, however, be in touch with your respective dealership or sales consultant about your booking and delivery date in order to ensure your new car reaches you as quickly as possible.

Now you know why popular cars like the Swift have a waiting period even before they are launched! Here’s a quick summary of the third generation Swift.

The new hatchback is a big departure from its predecessor when it comes to the styling department and feature list. Based on the same HearTect platform as the Dzire and Baleno, the new Swift is expected to pack features like ABS (anti-lock braking system) and airbags as standard across the range. It could also get automatic LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights (DRLs) and a 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. These additions should help the Swift maintain the cult following it has achieved over the years.

However, there is one thing that it is expected to share with its predecessor. Yes, you guessed it right, the engines. It is likely to be powered by the same 1197cc petrol and 1248cc diesel engines that are capable of generating 84.3PS/115Nm and 75PS/190Nm, respectively. Both engines are expected to be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. This time around, we expect Maruti Suzuki to offer the new Swift with an automatic transmission option as well.

When launched, the new Swift is likely to carry a premium over the current model, which is priced between Rs 4.58 lakh and Rs 7.46 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new Swift will renew the competition in its segment as it will go up against cars such as the Hyundai Grand i10 and the Ford Figo among others.

