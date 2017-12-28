New Maruti Suzuki Swift Spied Undisguised In India

The third-gen Swift, which will be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, is likely to carry forward the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine from the outgoing model

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift, which is likely to be displayed at the 2018 Auto Expo, was spied undisguised for the first time in the country. Although it was snapped wearing heavy camouflage earlier, the latest set of images were captured while the TV commercial for the hatchback was being shot. The image reveals a different set of alloy wheels compared to the International model. The homegrown carmaker will launch the third-gen Swift early next year.

The new Swift is a radical departure from its predecessor in almost all aspects, be it exterior styling, cabin space and comfort or features. However, there’s one thing that’s expected to remain the same in the new model – the engines.

Here’s all the info about the new Swift – All You Need To Know About The Next-Gen Swift

The 1.2-litre petrol engine in the current Swift produces 84PS/115Nm while the 1.3-litre diesel motor pumps 75PS/190Nm. Both engines are mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The biggest addition, however, could be the availability of an automatic transmission with both the engines. Moreover, there are reports that suggest Suzuki could also tune the engines to extract more power. The new Swift is based on the HearTect platform that underpins the Dzire, Baleno and Ignis in the country. Its chassis is expected to be on the stiffer side this time around to further augment the fun-to-drive factor of the Swift.

At the recently held Tokyo Motor Show in Japan, the carmaker displayed the Swift Sport – the Swift with a 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine. Moreover, similar to the Baleno RS available in India, Suzuki is likely to launch the Swift RS in the country with the 1.0-litre Boosterjet engine that also powers the sportier Baleno.

Like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the third-generation Swift is expected to be loaded to the gills with features. It will be equipped with auto LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights, 15-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, tail lamps with LED graphics and standard dual airbags and ABS (anti-lock braking system). Moreover, it’ll also share the Dzire’s 7.0-inch SLDA infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with MirrorLink connectivity.

The new Maruti Suzuki Swift is expected to command some premium over current model’s prices. For reference, the outgoing generation of the Swift is priced between Rs 4.80 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh. When launched, it will compete with the likes of the Hyundai Grand i10 and Ford Figo.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the new Swift.

Recommended read: Auto Expo 2018: Maruti Suzuki’s Expected Lineup

Image source

Read More on : Maruti Swift on road price