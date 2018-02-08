 New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched At Auto Expo 2018
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched At Auto Expo 2018

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched At Auto Expo 2018

By: || Updated: 08 Feb 2018 01:33 PM
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched At Auto Expo 2018

The third generation Swift rides on a brand new platform, features familiar petrol and diesel engines, gets additional features and an AMT (available on both engines) for the first time



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Maruti Suzuki has made the public premiere and launched the third generation Swift at Auto Expo 2018. The new hatchback is priced at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Like before, the new Swift will be sold through regular Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships. 



Petrol (ex-showroom New Delhi)



























Old Swift



New Swift (manual)

Rs 4.80 lakh (LXI optional)

Rs 4.99 lakh LXI

Rs 5.73 lakh (VXI optional)

Rs 5.87 lakh VXI

Rs 6.37 lakh (ZXI)

Rs 6.49 lakh ZXI


  Rs 7.29 lakh ZXI+ (new)


Petrol AMT




  • VXI AGS: Rs 6.34 lakh (+47K over VXI MT)

  • ZXI AGS: Rs 6.96 lakh (+47K over VXI MT)



Diesel (ex-showroom New Delhi)



























Old Swift



New Swift (manual)

Rs 6.20 lakh (LDI optional)

Rs 5.99 lakh LDI

Rs 6.60 lakh (VDI optional)

Rs 6.87 lakh VDI

Rs 7.47 lakh (ZDI)

Rs 7.49 lakh ZDI


  Rs 8.29 lakh ZDI+ (new)


Diesel AMT




  • VDI AGS: Rs 7.34 lakh (+47K over VDI MT)

  • ZDI AGS: Rs 7.96 lakh (+47K over ZDI MT)



We’ve driven the Maruti Swift 2018 in January and here’s what we feel about the new gen model





The new Swift becomes the fourth model in Maruti’s lineup to be based on Suzuki’s newest Heartect platform, after the Baleno, Ignis, and its compact sedan sibling, the Dzire. Thanks to the new lightweight platform, the third-gen Swift has shed upto 85kg compared to the second-gen model. 





Maruti Suzuki Swift



Vitals 



















































 

Second-gen Swift



Third-gen Swift



Length

3,850mm

3,840mm (-10mm)

Width

1,695mm

1,735mm (+40mm)

Height

1,530mm

1,530mm (unchanged)

Wheelbase

2,430mm

2,450mm (+20mm)

Ground Clearance

170mm

163mm (-7mm)

Boot Space

210 litres

268 litres (+58 litres)

Tyres

185/65 R15

185/65 R15 (unchanged)

Fuel Tank

42 litres

37 litres (-5 litres)


In terms of features, the new Swift is better equipped than the previous model. The differentiating goodies on offer on the top Z+ variant are auto LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as tail lamps with LED brake lights, among others. The Z+ variant is the new top variant. The three other variants in which the Swift is available are L, V and Z. Maruti Suzuki has made dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, and IsoFix child seat anchors, which were optional before on the base model, standard with the new model. 



Maruti Suzuki Swift





The new Swift is powered by the same 1.2-litre and 1.3-litre petrol and diesel engines as before. Though both the engines are coupled to a standard 5-speed manual as before, a 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) has been added for the first time. In fact, an automatic option is available for the first time with the Swift in India. 












































2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Petrol



Diesel



Engine

1.2-litre K-Series

1.3-litre DDiS 190

Power

83PS @ 6,000rpm

75PS @ 4,000rpm

Torque

113Nm @ 4200rpm

190Nm @ 2000rpm

Transmission

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/AMT

Fuel Efficiency

22kmpl (+1.6kmpl)

28.4kmpl (+3.2kmpl)

Kerb Weight

880 (- 85kg)

985 (- 75kg)


Maruti Suzuki Swift



The new Swift will rematch with its age old rivals, the Ford Figo and the Hyundai Grand i10. The Figo is expected to receive a facelift in the coming months.  



Check out: Maruti’s Small SUV Future-S Concept SUV Showcased At Auto Expo 2018



Read More on : Maruti Swift 2018 on road price



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story Honda Activa Reaches 1.5 Crore Cumulative Unit Sales

trending now

INDIA
Important SC hearing on Ayodhya dispute to take place ...
VIDEO
Welcome To New York: I find myself very funny, ...
INDIA
BJP's Amit Malviya uploads video of Divya Spandana promoting ...