New Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched At Auto Expo 2018

The third generation Swift rides on a brand new platform, features familiar petrol and diesel engines, gets additional features and an AMT (available on both engines) for the first time

Maruti Suzuki has made the public premiere and launched the third generation Swift at Auto Expo 2018. The new hatchback is priced at Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Like before, the new Swift will be sold through regular Maruti Suzuki Arena dealerships.

Petrol (ex-showroom New Delhi)









Old Swift





New Swift (manual)









Rs 4.80 lakh (LXI optional)





Rs 4.99 lakh LXI









Rs 5.73 lakh (VXI optional)





Rs 5.87 lakh VXI









Rs 6.37 lakh (ZXI)





Rs 6.49 lakh ZXI









Rs 7.29 lakh ZXI+ (new)







Petrol AMT



VXI AGS: Rs 6.34 lakh (+47K over VXI MT)

Rs 6.34 lakh

ZXI AGS: Rs 6.96 lakh (+47K over VXI MT)



Diesel (ex-showroom New Delhi)









Old Swift





New Swift (manual)









Rs 6.20 lakh (LDI optional)





Rs 5.99 lakh LDI









Rs 6.60 lakh (VDI optional)





Rs 6.87 lakh VDI









Rs 7.47 lakh (ZDI)





Rs 7.49 lakh ZDI









Rs 8.29 lakh ZDI+ (new)







Diesel AMT



VDI AGS: Rs 7.34 lakh (+47K over VDI MT)

7.34 lakh

ZDI AGS: Rs 7.96 lakh (+47K over ZDI MT)



We’ve driven the Maruti Swift 2018 in January and here’s what we feel about the new gen model.

The new Swift becomes the fourth model in Maruti’s lineup to be based on Suzuki’s newest Heartect platform, after the Baleno, Ignis, and its compact sedan sibling, the Dzire. Thanks to the new lightweight platform, the third-gen Swift has shed upto 85kg compared to the second-gen model.

Vitals











Second-gen Swift





Third-gen Swift









Length





3,850mm





3,840mm (-10mm)









Width





1,695mm





1,735mm (+40mm)









Height





1,530mm





1,530mm (unchanged)









Wheelbase





2,430mm





2,450mm (+20mm)









Ground Clearance





170mm





163mm (-7mm)









Boot Space





210 litres





268 litres (+58 litres)









Tyres





185/65 R15





185/65 R15 (unchanged)









Fuel Tank





42 litres





37 litres (-5 litres)









In terms of features, the new Swift is better equipped than the previous model. The differentiating goodies on offer on the top Z+ variant are auto LED projector headlamps with daytime running LEDs, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as tail lamps with LED brake lights, among others. The Z+ variant is the new top variant. The three other variants in which the Swift is available are L, V and Z. Maruti Suzuki has made dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, and IsoFix child seat anchors, which were optional before on the base model, standard with the new model.

The new Swift is powered by the same 1.2-litre and 1.3-litre petrol and diesel engines as before. Though both the engines are coupled to a standard 5-speed manual as before, a 5-speed AMT (automated-manual transmission) has been added for the first time. In fact, an automatic option is available for the first time with the Swift in India.









2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift





Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.2-litre K-Series





1.3-litre DDiS 190









Power





83PS @ 6,000rpm





75PS @ 4,000rpm









Torque





113Nm @ 4200rpm





190Nm @ 2000rpm









Transmission





5-speed MT/AMT





5-speed MT/AMT









Fuel Efficiency





22kmpl (+1.6kmpl)





28.4kmpl (+3.2kmpl)









Kerb Weight





880 (- 85kg)





985 (- 75kg)









The new Swift will rematch with its age old rivals, the Ford Figo and the Hyundai Grand i10. The Figo is expected to receive a facelift in the coming months.

