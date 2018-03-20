 New Maruti Suzuki Swift Details Out, Bookings Open
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • Auto
  • New Maruti Suzuki Swift Details Out, Bookings Open

New Maruti Suzuki Swift Details Out, Bookings Open

By: || Updated: 20 Mar 2018 04:30 PM
New Maruti Suzuki Swift Details Out, Bookings Open

The new Swift will be available with the existing petrol and diesel engines, but an automated manual transmission is now on offer as well



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift





Update: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) - Read the complete details here.



Maruti has revealed the details of the third-generation Swift ahead of its launch and public premiere at the Auto Expo 2018 on February 8, 2018. The automaker has also started accepting pre-launch bookings of the Swift with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Here what the new Swift packs. 



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift



Vitals 



The new Swift carries forward the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines, but now offers an automatic manual option (AMT) for the first time. 



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift





































2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift

Petrol



Diesel



Engine



1.2-litre K-Series

1.3-litre DDiS 190

Power

83PS @ 6,000rpm

75PS @ 4,000rpm

Torque

113Nm @ 4200rpm

190Nm @ 2000rpm

Transmission

5-speed MT/AMT

5-speed MT/AMT

Kerb Weight

880 (-85kg)

985 (-75kg)


2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT




  • It is based on Suzuki’s latest Heartect platform, same as the Dzire, Baleno and Ignis. The new lightweight platform is the prime reason for the considerable reduction in the overall weight of the new Swift. It is also compliant with India’s upcoming crash test regulations 

  • Like it is in the Maruti Dzire, both, the petrol and diesel powered versions of the Swift will be available with the option of an AMT. At least at launch, the option will be available with the V and Z variants only



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift



Check out: Maruti Suzuki Dzire Diesel MT: Detailed Review



Dimensions 



 



















































Maruti Suzuki Swift

Second-gen 

Third-gen 

Length

3,850mm

3,840mm (-10mm)

Width

1,695mm

1,735mm (+40mm)

Height

1,530mm (unchanged)

1,530mm (unchanged)

Wheelbase

2,430mm

2,450mm (+20mm)

Ground Clearance

170mm

163mm (-7mm)

Boot Space

210 litres

268 litres (+58 litres)

Tyres

185/65 R15

185/65 R15

Fuel Tank

42 litres

37 litres (-5 litres)


2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift



Features 



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift



The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in four variants, namely: L, V, Z and Z+, and comes with six exterior colour options: Prime Lucent Orange (new addition), Midnight Blue, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver and Magma Grey. Below are the features of the top-spec Z+ variant. 



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift




  • Auto-LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights as opposed to the multi-reflector headlamps offered before 



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift




  • Tail lamps feature LED graphics and LED brake lights as opposed to the incandescent unit offered before  



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift




  • Rides on 15-inch machined wheels as opposed to the painted wheels offered before 



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift




  • Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system is now available with the new Swift. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto along with MirrorLink connectivity. The system also offers built-in navigation with aux-in, USB and Bluetooth connectivity  

  • The 7-inch unit also comes with rear-view camera support and rear parking sensors 

  • The infotainment system is coupled to a 6-speaker system (four speakers and two tweeters) as before



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift




  • Flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel 

  • Auto climate control 



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift




  • Passive keyless entry system with push-button engine start-stop 



2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift



Safety Features 



Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, front seat belts with pretensioners and force limiters, and IsoFix child seat anchors are standard across the variant lineup 



Price



Prices of the new Maruti Swift are expected to be in the same range as the previous model, which is priced in the range of Rs 4.80 lakh - 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)



Maruti Suzuki Swift



Pictured: Second-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift 



Check out: Maruti Suzuki Future-S Concept To Make Global Premiere At Auto Expo 2018



Visiting the Auto Expo 2018? Know more about the venue and schedule here.



This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

For Auto News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story 2018 Mahindra XUV500 Facelift: What To Expect

trending now

INDIA
Good news! Airlines offer hefty discounts on domestic and ...
MOVIES
Former 'James Bond' star not impressed with 'Spectre'
WORLD
The Weinstein Company declares bankruptcy