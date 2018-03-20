New Maruti Suzuki Swift Details Out, Bookings Open

The new Swift will be available with the existing petrol and diesel engines, but an automated manual transmission is now on offer as well

Update: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Swift has been launched at Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) - Read the complete details here.

Maruti has revealed the details of the third-generation Swift ahead of its launch and public premiere at the Auto Expo 2018 on February 8, 2018. The automaker has also started accepting pre-launch bookings of the Swift with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Here what the new Swift packs.

Vitals

The new Swift carries forward the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines, but now offers an automatic manual option (AMT) for the first time.









2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift





Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.2-litre K-Series





1.3-litre DDiS 190









Power





83PS @ 6,000rpm





75PS @ 4,000rpm









Torque





113Nm @ 4200rpm





190Nm @ 2000rpm









Transmission





5-speed MT/AMT





5-speed MT/AMT









Kerb Weight





880 (-85kg)





985 (-75kg)











It is based on Suzuki’s latest Heartect platform, same as the Dzire, Baleno and Ignis. The new lightweight platform is the prime reason for the considerable reduction in the overall weight of the new Swift. It is also compliant with India’s upcoming crash test regulations



Like it is in the Maruti Dzire, both, the petrol and diesel powered versions of the Swift will be available with the option of an AMT. At least at launch, the option will be available with the V and Z variants only



Dimensions







Maruti Suzuki Swift



Second-gen





Third-gen









Length





3,850mm





3,840mm (-10mm)









Width





1,695mm





1,735mm (+40mm)









Height





1,530mm (unchanged)





1,530mm (unchanged)









Wheelbase





2,430mm





2,450mm (+20mm)









Ground Clearance





170mm





163mm (-7mm)









Boot Space





210 litres





268 litres (+58 litres)









Tyres





185/65 R15





185/65 R15









Fuel Tank





42 litres





37 litres (-5 litres)









Features

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in four variants, namely: L, V, Z and Z+, and comes with six exterior colour options: Prime Lucent Orange (new addition), Midnight Blue, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver and Magma Grey. Below are the features of the top-spec Z+ variant.



Auto-LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights as opposed to the multi-reflector headlamps offered before





Tail lamps feature LED graphics and LED brake lights as opposed to the incandescent unit offered before





Rides on 15-inch machined wheels as opposed to the painted wheels offered before





Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system is now available with the new Swift. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto along with MirrorLink connectivity. The system also offers built-in navigation with aux-in, USB and Bluetooth connectivity



The 7-inch unit also comes with rear-view camera support and rear parking sensors



The infotainment system is coupled to a 6-speaker system (four speakers and two tweeters) as before





Flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel



Auto climate control





Passive keyless entry system with push-button engine start-stop



Safety Features

Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, front seat belts with pretensioners and force limiters, and IsoFix child seat anchors are standard across the variant lineup

Price

Prices of the new Maruti Swift are expected to be in the same range as the previous model, which is priced in the range of Rs 4.80 lakh - 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)

Pictured: Second-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift

