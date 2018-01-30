New Maruti Suzuki Swift Details Out, Bookings Open

The new Swift will be available with the existing petrol and diesel engines, but an automated manual transmission is now on offer as well
Maruti has revealed the details of the third-generation Swift ahead of its launch and public premiere at the Auto Expo 2018 on February 8, 2018. The automaker has also started accepting pre-launch bookings of the Swift with an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Here what the new Swift packs.
Vitals
The new Swift carries forward the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engines, but now offers an automatic manual option (AMT) for the first time.
2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift
Petrol
Diesel
Engine
1.2-litre K-Series
1.3-litre DDiS 190
Power
83PS @ 6,000rpm
75PS @ 4,000rpm
Torque
113Nm @ 4200rpm
190Nm @ 2000rpm
Transmission
5-speed MT/AMT
5-speed MT/AMT
Kerb Weight
880 (-85kg)
985 (-75kg)
- It is based on Suzuki’s latest Heartect platform, same as the Dzire, Baleno and Ignis. The new lightweight platform is the prime reason for the considerable reduction in the overall weight of the new Swift. It is also compliant with India’s upcoming crash test regulations
- Like it is in the Maruti Dzire, both, the petrol and diesel powered versions of the Swift will be available with the option of an AMT. At least at launch, the option will be available with the V and Z variants only
Dimensions
|Maruti Suzuki Swift
Second-gen
Third-gen
Length
3,850mm
3,840mm (-10mm)
Width
1,695mm
1,735mm (+40mm)
Height
1,530mm (unchanged)
1,530mm (unchanged)
Wheelbase
2,430mm
2,450mm (+20mm)
Ground Clearance
170mm
163mm (-7mm)
Boot Space
210 litres
268 litres (+58 litres)
Tyres
185/65 R15
185/65 R15
Fuel Tank
42 litres
37 litres (-5 litres)
Features
The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift is available in four variants, namely: L, V, Z and Z+, and comes with six exterior colour options: Prime Lucent Orange (new addition), Midnight Blue, Solid Fire Red, Pearl Arctic White, Silky Silver and Magma Grey. Below are the features of the top-spec Z+ variant.
- Auto-LED projector headlamps with LED daytime running lights as opposed to the multi-reflector headlamps offered before
- Tail lamps feature LED graphics and LED brake lights as opposed to the incandescent unit offered before
- Rides on 15-inch machined wheels as opposed to the painted wheels offered before
- Suzuki’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system is now available with the new Swift. It supports both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto along with MirrorLink connectivity. The system also offers built-in navigation with aux-in, USB and Bluetooth connectivity
- The 7-inch unit also comes with rear-view camera support and rear parking sensors
- The infotainment system is coupled to a 6-speaker system (four speakers and two tweeters) as before
- Flat-bottom leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Auto climate control
- Passive keyless entry system with push-button engine start-stop
Safety Features
Dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, front seat belts with pretensioners and force limiters, and IsoFix child seat anchors are standard across the variant lineup
Price
Prices of the new Maruti Swift are expected to be in the same range as the previous model, which is priced in the range of Rs 4.80 lakh - 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom New Delhi)
Pictured: Second-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift
