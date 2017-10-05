New Hyundai Verna Receives Over 15,000 Bookings And 1.24 Lakh Enquiries In Just 40 Days!

The new-gen Verna went on sale in India on August 22, 2017

Hyundai has confirmed that it has received over 15,000 bookings and 1.24 lakh enquiries for the new-gen Verna in just 40 days. The New Verna, which went on sale in India on August 22, 2017, also played an important role for the company in surpassing the 50,000 sales mark in the month of September 2017. As the company confirmed at the time of the car’s launch, the introductory prices will be applicable only to the first 20,000 customers.

On achieving this feat with the new Verna, Y K Koo, MD and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “The next gen Verna is intelligent by design - A global product that personifies Hyundai’s modern premium brand. As committed despite the production constraint; we will deliver 12,000 cars before Diwali and 20,000 cars by end of this year at an introductory price. We are happy with great response to next gen Verna and thank our customers and media for their trust in Hyundai Brand.”

Currently, the Hyundai Verna is available in 12 different variants, with two engine options (one petrol and one diesel) and two transmission options (one manual and one automatic). Both engines can be had with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed automatic. While the petrol motor pumps out 123PS of power and 151Nm of torque, the diesel-fed mill generates 128PS of power and 260Nm of torque.

To tackle the recent rise in cess under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) scheme, Hyundai may introduce the 1.4-litre engines to keep the prices competitive enough.

Read More on : Hyundai Verna on road price