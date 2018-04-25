New Hyundai Small Car With AMT Coming In 2018

The automated manual transmission (AMT) will be developed in-house and will make its debut with a new ‘family-oriented’ hatchback

Here’s some good news for all Hyundai loyalists. The South Korean carmaker has confirmed that it is currently developing an automated manual transmission (AMT) entirely on its own. The AMT unit will feature in a new product that will sit between the Eon and the Grand i10 and, will be launched in the second half of 2018. If you think the Santro marque is making a comeback, it isn’t.

While Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) said that the new vehicle will belong to the compact segment, he further added that it will be bigger and wider than previous compact cars the company has had in the same segment (read Hyundai Santro). As far as firepower is concerned, the new car is likely to get that from a 3-cylinder 1.0-litre engine. If we had to take a guess, it could be the same engine that does duty on the company’s entry-level car, the Eon, albeit in a different state of tune.







Specifications

Hyundai Eon 1.0

Hyundai Grand i10

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

Hyundai Santro









L x B x H (mm)

3515 x 1500 x 1510

3765 x 1660 x 1520

3600 x 1600 x 1560

3565 x 1525 x 1590





Engine Capacity (petrol)

1.0-litre

1.2-litre

1.0-litre

1.0-litre





Max. Power

69PS

83PS

68PS

63PS





Max Torque

94Nm

114Nm

90Nm

96Nm







There is no doubt that AMTs are becoming popular in India. Not only do they deliver the convenience of a two-pedal setup, but also return the same sort of mileage figures as an old-school manual transmission.

With that information from HMIL’s top management, we can safely deduce that the new product is targeted to take on the likes of the Tata Tiago, Renault Kwid and two products from Maruti Suzuki’s stable - the Celerio and the Wagon R -, all of which already have variants with AMT units. To put things in perspective (price wise), the current retail price of the Celerio ranges between Rs 4.03-5.24 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Mind you, the Celerio is due for a mid-life update and is likely to launch by the end of this year.

