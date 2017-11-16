New Hyundai Elantra Launching Tomorrow

The South Korean automaker is all set to launch its next-generation Hyundai Elantra tomorrow -- on August 23. The D-segment sedan will be more charismatic and lengthier compared to its outgoing version. Dealerships are accepting bookings for the same across the country (though unofficially).

Sitting on a completely new platform, the new Elantra features major updates besides building upon the strengths of the existing car. The underpinning pushes the performance and handling of the Elantra to a new level; the durability is also enhanced. Moreover, the lighter platform helps in keeping the cabin noise on the lower side. The extended length and width call for a roomier cabin, though it was never an area of complain either in the existing Elantra.

With respect to the engines, the 1.6-litre diesel mill is likely to be carried forward from the present Elantra, however, with tuned-up power figures – 140PS from existing 128PS. For the petrol powerplant, Hyundai might go in for a larger 2.0-litre 156PS motor in place of the current 1.8-litre pot. Transmission options will be same – a six-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Hyundai cars are known for being feature-loaded and the new Elantra is no exception. It bundles in Hyundai’s signature hexagonal grille, which is flanked by sleeker, HID projector headlamps with dynamic bending lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, LED DRLs, LED tail lamps with graphics and a smart coupe-like roof. Inside the cabin, it gets a 4.2-inch LCD screen for instrument cluster, a seven-inch/eight-inch infotainment system supporting both Apple CarPlay and Google Android Auto. Besides, the new Elantra is offered with Blue-Link app support for both smartphone and smartwatch. A hands-free smart boot is a new incorporation. All you have to do is approach the rear with the key fob in your pocket and the trunk will open up automatically.

Apart from swapping the bulbous exterior sculpture with a sharper design, the six-generation Hyundai Elantra also gets improved safety equipment such as seven-airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Traction Control, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) and tyre-pressure monitoring system.

The new Elantra is likely to be offered at a price upwards of Rs 15 lakh. It would be competing with the likes of the Toyota Corolla, Skoda Octavia, Volkswagen Jetta, Chevrolet Cruze and the upcoming Honda Civic. Stay tuned to know the exact prices post launch tomorrow!

