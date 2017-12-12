New Hyundai Creta Spotted Testing India

The updated Hyundai Creta is expected to make its Indian debut at the 2018 Auto Expo

The Creta has been Hyundai’s best-selling SUV since its launch in 2015. This mainly due to its good looks and a long feature list. However, the Creta is beginning to show its age, especially since the the arrival of fresh competition such as the Renault Captur. A refreshed Creta is around the corner and it is likely to be similar to the updated ix25 (that’s what the Creta is called in China) at the 2017 Chengdu Motor Show. The launch seems to be imminent as the updated SUV was spotted testing in Yercaud, a hill station in Tamil Nadu.

Although the test mule was heavily camouflaged, we can expect the updated Creta to borrow design cues from the China-spec model like the Cascading grille at the front, redesigned front and rear bumpers and a refreshed interior with new tech like ventilated front seats and sunroof like the Hyundai Verna.

The updated Creta is expected to remain mechanically unchanged. That means it will continue to utilise a 1.6-litre petrol motor and a 1.6-litre diesel engine that produces 123PS/151Nm and 128PS/265Nm, respectively.

We expect Hyundai to launch the updated Creta at the 2018 Auto Expo. When launched, it will continue to compete against its current rivals such as the Mahindra XUV500, the Renault Duster and the Captur.

