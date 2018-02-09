New Honda Amaze Showcased At Auto Expo 2018

The 2018 Honda Amaze retains the 1.2-litre i-VTEC petrol and 1.5-litre i-DTEC diesel engines with a standard 5-speed manual and an optional CVT auto with the petrol

Honda Cars India unveiled the 2018 Amaze at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018 in Greater Noida today. Expected to be launched in the coming months, the second generation of the sub-4 metre sedan comes after five years since the introduction of the nameplate in the country on April 11, 2013.

The second generation Amaze is based on a new platform and Honda says that it has a longer wheelbase compared to the previous sub-4m sedan. It borrows styling cues from Honda’s latest sedans, especially the tenth-generation Accord. Like the premium sedan, the 2018 Amaze’s nose dives in, which in turn pushes its face further down with a relatively elongated bonnet.The grille runs through the width of the sedan and is closely flanked by sleek wraparound headlamps.

Unlike before, it gets a single prominent character line that runs across the length of the vehicle. It now rides on 15-inch wheels compared to the 14 inchers offered in the previous generation. The boot looks sharp and better integrated than the model it replaces. Overall, it looks like a miniature tenth-gen Accord.

The new Amaze will continue its rivalry with the third-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire, which was launched on May 16, 2017. Since its launch, the new Dzire is quite a tempting package with the vast number of features it packs. It’s no wonder then, that over 20,000 units of the Dzire are sold every month. Apart from it, the Amaze will also have to take on the Hyundai Xcent, the VW Ameo, Tata’s Tigor and Zest and also the Ford Figo Aspire, which is set to receive a facelift soon.









Honda Amaze (first-gen)





Petrol





Diesel









Engine





1.2-litre i-VTEC





1.5-litre i-DTEC









Power



88PS

100PS







Torque



109Nm

200Nm







Transmission



5-speed

5-speed







Fuel efficiency



17.8 kmpl

25.8 kmpl







