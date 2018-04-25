New Honda Amaze 2018 Specifications Revealed

The second-generation Honda Amaze is available in four variants with the option of a CVT automatic with both its petrol and diesel engines



Honda Amaze



Honda's first outing with the Amaze didn't exactly set the charts on fire, with sales dwindling soon after its launch. However, the sedan is now back, with the express intentions of fulfilling all the shortcomings of its previous iteration.



That’s because the upcoming sedan has to take on the Maruti Suzuki Dzire as before. However, it appears to be a daunting task now as the best-selling third-gen model of the Dzire certainly offers the most well-rounded package in the segment. Honda has revealed the specifications of the Amaze 2018 and here’s what it packs to take on the Dzire, along with the Xcent, upcoming Aspire facelift, Ameo and the Tigor



Honda Amaze



Variants 



The second-gen Amaze is available in four variants: E (base), S, V and VX (Top-spec), with both petrol and diesel engine options. Apart from this there are two automatic variants as well available with petrol and diesel engines in mid S and V levels. So that makes it a total of 12 variants in total.   



Dimensions and Weight










































Dimensions



First-gen



Second-gen



Length



3,990mm

3,995mm (+5mm)

Width



1,680mm

1,695mm (+15mm)

Height



1,505mm

1,501mm (-4mm)

Wheelbase



2,405mm

2,470mm (+65mm)

Ground Clearance



165mm

170mm (+5mm)

Boot Space



400 litres



420-litres (+20-litres)


Though it had to be under 4m to save taxes like before, the second-gen Amaze is longer, wider and comes with significantly increased wheelbase too. The overall height, however, has been marginally reduced, while the ground clearance has received a boost. At 420 litres, boot space is 20 litres more than the previous model and is the largest in the compact sedan space. 






















Kerb Weight



First-gen



Second-gen



Petrol



965kg (MT)/ 985 (CVT)

924kg (MT)/ 945kg (CVT)

Diesel



1075kg (MT)

1023kg (MT)/ 1039kg (CVT)


Thanks to the new platform, the second-generation Amaze is lighter than the previous model. Both petrol and diesel variants have shed weight in the range of 40-50kg. 



Mechanicals 



The Honda Amaze carries forward the same 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options as before with a standard 5-speed manual. There’s an optional CVT automatic with the petrol as before. The petrol engine now develops 90PS (1199cc instead of 1198cc), 2PS more than the previous model. Interestingly, the diesel Amaze, too, is available with an optional CVT auto for the first time. However, it is a slightly detuned unit. Thanks to the lighter platform and new design, the mileage of both the petrol and diesel versions have improved.  





Petrol 





































Honda Amaze Petrol



First-gen



Second-gen

Engine



1.2-litre i-VTEC



1.2-litre i-VTEC



Transmission



5-speed MT/ CVT



5-speed MT/ CVT (paddle shifters)

Power



88PS (MT)/ 90PS (CVT)

90PS

Torque



109Nm (MT)/ 110NM (CVT)

110Nm



Fuel Efficiency



17.8kmpl (MT)/ 18.1kmpl (CVT)

19.5kmpl (MT)/ 19kmpl (CVT)


Diesel





































Honda Amaze Diesel



First-gen



Second-gen



Engine



1.5-litre i-DTEC



1.5-litre i-DTEC



Transmission



5-speed MT



5-speed MT/ CVT



Power



100PS



100PS (MT)/ 80PS (CVT)

Torque



200Nm



200Nm (MT)/ 160Nm (CVT)

Fuel Efficiency



25.8kmpl



27.4kmpl (MT)/ 23.8kmpl (CVT)


To know what features the new Amaze pack, along with a detailed analysis of its evolved design, check out our previous story here: First Look: New Honda Amaze 



