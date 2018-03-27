New BMW X3 To Be Launched In India On April 19; To Rival Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5

At launch, BMW might offer the X3 with only diesel engines

BMW India showcased the third-generation X3 at the Auto Expo 2018 without revealing any details about its launch. The carmaker has now revealed that it will launch the new X3 in India on April 19, 2018.

The new X3 is based on the Bavarian carmaker’s versatile CLAR (cluster architecture) platform. This architecture has helped the X3 lose 55kg. The new-gen X3 gets a new kidney grille which sits away from the bigger-than-before double-barrel projector headlamps. The grille looks more prominent than before due to a slight increase in size. The LED fog lamps sit flush inside the redesigned front bumper. From the sides, there is no standout differentiator apart from a choice of larger 18-inch to 21-inch alloy fitments. The rear end looks curvaceous and gets a roof-integrated spoiler, 3D LED lights and twin exhausts placed at either ends. Related: BMW Reveals Third-Gen X3 At Auto Expo 2018

The X3’s interiors appear more premium than before. The dashboard bears an uncanny resemblance to the 5-Series. The iDrive infotainment system comes with the 10.2-inch touchscreen display with gesture control, heads-up display (HUD mode), multi-colour ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof and three-zone climate control among the options. There will be a host of customisation options as well on offer. Recommended: BMW To Launch 6GT Diesel In India In 2018

BMW is expected to launch the X3 with just diesel power initially - xDrive 20d and the xDrive 30d. The 20d will have the 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder, twin-turbo diesel which was also available on the previous model. It delivers 190PS of maximum power and 400Nm of peak torque. The 30d, with a 3.0-litre, twin-turbo petrol, straight-six diesel motor makes a maximum power of 257PS with 620Nm of torque. The transmission is likely to be the 8-speed ZF which will send power to all four wheels. There won’t be any specific addition to the safety list and it will continue with ABS with EBD, hill descent control, dynamic stability control, traction control and dynamic brake control. Also Read: Upcoming BMW Cars In India

The current price of the BMW X3 is Rs 54 lakh and we expect a rise in the prices with the new model. Competition for the BMW X3 will come in the form of the Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, Mercedes GLC, Lexus NX and the Jaguar F-Pace.

