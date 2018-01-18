New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift: All You Need To Know

Like the new Dzire, the upcoming third-generation Swift will also be loaded to the gills with features to take on the competition

UPDATE: This article has been updated post the reveal of the India-spec Maruti Suzuki Swift in January 2018

Maruti Suzuki revealed the third-generation Swift for India today. The car will be launched at the Auto Expo 2018. Bookings for the same are already underway for an upfront payment of Rs 11,000 at all 2,300 Maruti Suzuki showrooms in India. The new Swift is based on a lighter and stronger chassis, is more premium than before, comes loaded with features and should get an extensive range of personalisation options. Let us take you through what all is on offer.

Design

The new Swift is based on the 5th-gen Heartect platform that also underpins the Baleno and the Dzire. It is longer and wider and hence, roomier than before. The front grille is a single frame multi-slat hexagonal unit flanked by upswept LED projector headlamps with DRLs. The bumper mounted fog lamps come with silver bezels. The new Swift retains the outgoing model’s side profile. What’s changed on the side though are the wheels and the C-pillar. The Swift now gets 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels wrapped in 185 section tyres and flaunts a blacked out C-pillar. The rear gets squarish LED rear lights that jut out of the frame. Dimensionally, the new Swift is 40mm wider and has a 20mm longer wheelbase than the outgoing model.

The Swift’s all-black cabin gets satin chrome finish around the instrument panel. Like the new Dzire, the new Swift also gets a flat-bottomed steering wheel. The seating space has increased and so has the headroom, which is now 24mm more than before. The boot space at 268 litres is up by 58 litres and offers more practicality thanks to 60:40 split seats.

Features

The features list on the 2018 Swift is almost identical to that of the new Dzire. The most equipped variant gets:





Auto LED headlamps with LED daytime running lights







Remote keyless entry







7-inch touchscreen system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, MirrorLink, Bluetooth and voice recognition







Reverse parking camera with sensors







Baleno-inspired MID instrument cluster







HVAC controls with digital readouts







Flat-bottomed steering with integrated controls







Safety features like dual airbags, ISOFIX mounts, ABS and EBD are standard across variants





Mechanicals

The 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift continues to be offered with the same engine options as the outgoing model - the 1.2-litre, 4-cylinder K-series petrol engine (84PS/115Nm) and the 1.3-litre, 4-cylinder DDiS diesel (75PS/190Nm). 5-speed MT is standard, whereas a 5-speed AMT can be availed as an optional extra only on the V and Z variants. See More: New Maruti Suzuki Swift Details Out, Bookings Open

Variants

Maruti Suzuki offers a total of four variants for each engine option.









Petrol





Diesel









LXi





LDi









VXi





VDi









VXi (AMT)





VDi (AMT)









ZXi





ZDi









ZXi (AMT)





ZDi (AMT)









ZXi+





ZDi+









Price

The prices of the outgoing Swift used to start from Rs 4.81 lakh and went up to Rs 7.47 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Expect the new Swift to be priced at a little premium over these. Also Read: First Look Review: New Suzuki Swift Sport

Recommended Read: 2017 Maruti Suzuki Dzire Old Vs New: What All Has Changed?

Read More on : Maruti Swift india