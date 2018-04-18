New 2018 Ertiga Official Images, Details Out In Indonesia

The new 7-seater MPV gets major revisions inside and out, and is expected to launch in India by mid-2018

Suzuki is all set to launch the new 2018 Ertiga in Indonesia, and was supposed to reveal it tomorrow i.e. April 19. Accidentally, however, all the information regarding the new model was uploaded on the website today itself, before being taken down. We were quick enough to spot it and here's everything we know about the second-gen MPV.

Dimensions

At 4395mm x 1735mm x 1690mm, the second-gen Ertiga (Indonesia-spec) is 99mm longer, 40mm wider and 5mm taller than the Ertiga on sale in India. Thanks to the bigger dimensions, the luggage space has gone up by 18 litres and now stand at 153 litres with the third row of seats raised. However, its 2740mm of wheelbase is identical to the first-gen India-spec Ertiga although it’s based on the new Heartect platform. The tyre size remains unchanged at 185/65R15.

Exterior



The second-gen Ertiga carries the same MPV-like stance but the design is now different from the first-gen model. At the front is a new chrome-studded grille flanked by new stretched headlamps that are not very broad. The new bumper sports triangular fog lamp housings and a central air dam. The rear is reminiscent of the 2018 CR-V, thanks to its L-shaped tail lamps and the redesigned tailgate. The 2018 Ertiga is also based on the new Heartect platform like other modern Suzuki products such as the 2018 Swift, Dzire and the Ignis.

Interior



The second-gen Ertiga gets an a new dashboard and more importantly, it is not the same as the Dzire or the Swift as far as its design and layout are concerned. The dashboard is now divided in half by a faux wood insert running across the length. The AC vents appear to span the entire length of the dashboard while the infotainment system is a floating one, like you see on the Ignis. It also gets a new flat-bottom steering wheel just like the new Swift and the Dzire. The wooden trim is reserved for only the top-spec GX variant for the Indonesian market.

Like its predecessor, the second-gen Ertiga will continue to get roof-mounted AC vents for the middle row, along with 60:40 split middle row and the 50:50 split third row.

Features



The Indonesia-spec Ertiga gets features such as an 6.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, manual AC with roof-mounted rear AC vents, push-button start, rear parking sensors, height adjustable driver’s seat, electrically adjustable and foldable ORVMs and a tilt adjustable steering. We expect the India-spec version to be better equipped than its Indonesian sibling with additional features such as Maruti’s 7-inch SmartPlay infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, rear parking camera with sensors, LED DRLs, auto dimming day/night IRVM, automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers.

Safety



For safety, the Indonesia-spec Ertiga gets dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, vehicle stability control and ISOFIX child seat anchors. The India-spec model should also get the same features, although Maruti Suzuki might skip vehicle stability control.

Engine

The Indonesia-spec Ertiga is powered by the 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that makes 104PS of power and 138Nm of torque, coupled with either a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed AT. The India-spec Ertiga is likely to get this new petrol engine. It remains to be seen, however, whether Maruti Suzuki offers the same 1.3-litre Fiat-sourced diesel engine or the new in-house developed 1.5-litre unit.

India Launch

While there’s no official word about the launch of the second-gen Ertiga in India, we expect it to arrive at our shores by mid-2018.

