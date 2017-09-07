New 1.5L Diesel, 6-Speed Manual For EcoSport Facelift In Europe. Are These India-Bound?

The Euro-spec 2018 Ford EcoSport facelift debuts a brand new 1.5-litre EcoBlue Diesel, new standard 6-speed manual and dual-tone paint scheme

Ford has introduced the facelifted Ford EcoSport, which made its world debut in the US in November 2016, in the European market. Apart from its thoroughly revised exterior and interior, the EcoSport facelift premieres two brand new engines: 1.5-litre petrol and diesel. The latter has been revealed recently with the Euro-spec facelift and is from Ford’s latest EcoBlue diesel engine family.

The new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel engine features a completely revised design and new technologies which help in reducing overall friction for more power and improved fuel efficiency. The 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel is mated to a new 6-speed manual in the updated EcoSport. It only comes with an AWD (all-wheel-drive) drivetrain for now in Europe, but a FWD model will be added next year.

Vitals



Engine : 1.5-litre EcoBlue Diesel

Power : 125PS ( 25PS+ than 1.5-litre TDCI)

Torque : 300Nm ( 95Nm+ than 1.5-litre TDCI)

Fuel efficiency : around 22kmpl (European cycle)

Transmission: 6-speed manual



The updated SUV continues to offer the existing 1.5-litre diesel from the TDCI family (also available in India) there. However, it receives the new 6-speed manual transmission replacing the previous model's 5-speed unit. Similarly, the 1.0-litre EcoBoost turbocharged petrol engine is now also mated to this new 6-speed manual unit.

Overall, the updated EcoSport now comes standard with a 6-speed manual in Europe. The addition of a 6-speed manual (for the first time) across the lineup will largely improve its driveability and overall fuel efficiency.

Though the new 1.5-litre EcoBlue diesel seems a little far-fetched when it comes to the Indian market, the new 6-speed manual is likely to make its way in the upcoming facelift model here.

Besides this, Ford has also unveiled a sporty looking ‘ST Line’ version of the updated EcoSport. The ST Line EcoSport gets a flashier dual-tone paint job, new wheels and other updates to make it visually distinguishable from the regular model.

Ford India might offer this dual-tone paint scheme in the updated EcoSport considering that its arch rival, the Maruti Vitara Brezza and the upcoming Tata Nexon offer the same. Rest of the aesthetic changes are similar to the previously revealed facelift model.

Check out what all the India-spec Ford EcoSport facelift packs, including additional features, new styling, and mechanicals here: Ford EcoSport Facelift: What To Expect?

