MY Renault App: The Company’s New Customer-Centric Initiative

The mobile App packs more than 60 handy features, including online service appointments, personalised reminders and digital vaults for document storage

To enhance its after-sales services in India, French carmaker Renault has introduced ‘MY Renault App’. Available on Android and iOS platforms, it covers all Renault models currently on sale in India. The mobile App not only becomes the first from an automaker in India to feature an e-commerce facility, but also has over 60 handy features, including:



Service history of vehicles



Personalised reminders and notifications



Online service appointments



Interactive user manual for vehicles



Easy access to dealerships and customer care



Digital vaults for document storage



Information on road side assistance



Details on payment gateways



The e-commerce facility will help Renault customers explore personalisation options for their vehicles and also avail exclusive offers. Moreover, the App is linked to Renault Connect, the company’s Dealer Management System (DMS). This enables dealers to be a part of the digital integration.

The company claims that it is targeting to carve a niche for itself by leading the way for after-sales and service experience in India. Commenting about the new customer-centric initiative, Sumit Sawhney, CEO and MD, Renault India Operations said that the company is constantly working towards rapid network expansion, robust product strategy and clutter-breaking initiatives. MY Renault App, he added, is part of that movement and will supplement existing product specific Apps. It will be offered at no cost to all existing Renault customers.

Renault is one carmaker in India that has managed to create a substantial space for itself in a pretty short time. The credit, without a doubt, goes to two of its blockbuster products - the Duster and the Kwid. While the Indian arm of the French carmaker is now prepping itself to expand the product portfolio with the Captur, the company’s Romanian subsidiary Dacia recently unveiled the 2018 Duster. Exciting times ahead? You bet!

Also Read: