Mitsubishi Outlander: All You Need To Know

As buyers slowly making a beeline for petrol-powered cars again, popular nameplates that disappeared thanks to the lack of a diesel powertrain in the country a few years ago are now making a comeback. After Honda launched the Accord in late 2016, Mitsubishi is now all set to relaunch the Outlander in India. If you remember, the Outlander was discontinued back in 2013 when the second-gen model was phased out across the globe.

The Japanese automaker will launch the third-generation facelift model in the coming months. The third-generation, which went on sale globally in 2013, never made it to India due to the poor sales record of the petrol-only second-gen model. Let’s see what the upcoming Outlander has in store for us!

Here’s what happened since it was discontinued from India!

The third-generation model made its debut at the 2012 Geneva Motor Show and was on sale in almost every market by 2013 except India. For the first time, this nameplate received an electrified powertrain too with the Outlander PHEV (plug-in hybrid).

The third-generation Outlander has a larger footprints than the second-gen model and is also 90kg lighter than the older SUV thanks to its high-tensile steel construction. With a new lightweight body and 7 per cent reduction in aerodynamic drag, the third-gen Outlander is relatively more efficient as well.

The facelift/mid-cycle update of the third-gen SUV made its world debut at the 2015 New York Motor Show as a 2016 model. And it's the third-gen Outlander facelift which we will be receiving in the Indian market.

Like the second-gen model, the third-gen saw a dramatic makeover in terms of aesthetics with the facelift. In fact, its new design was a harbinger for new-age Mitsubishi models that sport the current ‘Dynamic Shield’ design language. Notice the split ‘X’ element on its front fascia, which will also be seen on the upcoming India-bound Pajero Sport.

Features

In India, the Outlander was always a feature-loaded offering in its segment. The second-gen model was packed with HID (high-intensity discharge) headlights, LED tail lamps and the premium Rockford Fosgate sound system to name a few.

The current third-generation SUV added plenty more goodies as opposed to the second-gen model, while its facelift version now offers even more! The Outlander comes with goodies such as 16-inch wheels (215/70 R16 tyres), LED headlights with daytime running LEDs, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, sunroof among others.

A 710W Rockford Fosgate sound system will be linked to a 6.1-inch Mitsubishi Smartphone Link infotainment system that also supports rearview camera input. However, the Outlander also offers a bigger 7-inch unit with support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto outside India.

As for the safety features, the Outlander packs 7 airbags, including driver's knee airbag. Also offered are HSA (hill start assist), ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake-force distribution), ASC (active stability control) with TCL (traction control logic).

The Outlander comes standard with a removable third-row seat (seven-seater) and offers all-black cabin.

Mechanicals

Like before, the India-spec Outlander is powered by the 2.4-litre MIVEC (Mitsubishi Innovative Valve timing Electronic Control) naturally-aspirated petrol engine. Other global engine options include a 2.0-litre petrol, a 2.2-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre V6 petrol and a plug-in hybrid variant. The 2.4-litre petrol puts out identical 167PS of max power at 6000rpm and 222Nm of peak torque at 4200rpm. The motor is coupled to a CVT automatic transmission with paddle shifters (6-speed sports mode) and comes with Mitsubishi Super All-Wheel Control (S-AWC) setup.

Price and Rivals

Like the second-gen model, the upcoming Outlander is expected to be a CBU (completely built up) import in the country. The prices are said to fall in the range of Rs 27-29 lakh. With its standard seven-seat, the new Outlander will rival the upcoming Honda CR-V seven-seater and the Volkswagen Tiguan.

