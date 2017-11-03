MG ZS Compact SUV Launched In The UK; Might Come To India

It could be on MG’s agenda for the Indian market, given the popularity of compact SUVs in the country

MG Motor has recently introduced its first ever compact SUV, the ZS, in its home market, the UK. It was first showcased in the UK at the 2017 London Motor Show in May and is finally on sale there.

MG Motor is all set to roll out its first-ever made-in-India vehicle in 2019 and will manufacture vehicles in its recently inaugurated Halol facility in Gujarat, that it bought from GM. Being the latest product from the Chinese owned, British automotive marque, the ZS could be one of the very first models to be introduced here in India.

If launched in India, the MG ZS would go against the likes of the Renault Captur and the segment bestseller, Hyundai Creta. It could be a good move for MG to hop on to the SUV bandwagon, considering how hot the segment is in the country right now. In the UK, the MG ZS starts at £12,495 (nearly Rs 10.56 lakh). However, its prices could start in the vicinity of Rs 8 lakh in India.

The ZS compact SUV was the first vehicle to introduce MG’s latest design language, Emotional Dynamism. Compared to the existing models, the 3 hatchback and the GS SUV, the ZS features a larger grille which is flanked by sharp sweptback headlamps and gets MG’s signature taillamps. A similar wrap-around design for the taillamps can also be seen on the bigger GS SUV.

Dimensions









MG ZS

Hyundai Creta

Renault Captur





Length

4,314mm

4,270mm

4,329mm





Width

1,809mm

1,780mm

1,813mm





Height

1,636mm

1,630mm

1,619mm





Wheelbase

2,585mm

2,590mm

2,673mm







Dimensionally, the ZS sits between the Creta and the Captur. It is not a bad thing at all, since the two compact SUVs are fairly spacious. The MG ZS shares its platform with its big brother, the GS, which competes with mid-sized SUVs such as the Hyundai Tucson, Honda CR-V and others.

Vitals







Petrol

MG ZS

Hyundai Creta

Renault Captur





Engine

1.0L Turbo/ 1.5L

1.6L

1.5L





Cylinders

3-cyl/ 4-cyl

4-cyl

4-cyl





Power

111PS/ 106PS

123PS

106PS





Torque

160Nm/ 141Nm

151Nm

142Nm





Transmission

6-speed AT/ 5-speed MT

6-speed MT/AT

5-speed MT







In the UK, the ZS is powered by a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre engine or a 1.0-litre directed-injected turbocharged petrol engine. According to the UK media, MG is not planning to introduce a diesel engine option there. These petrol powertrain options could be offered here as well, but we expect MG to also add a diesel option, since it is more popular in this segment.

