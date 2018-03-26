MG Motor To Launch 2 New SUVs By 2020

Both of these could make it to India in the following years

MG Motor's China division has recently announced its product plans for this decade. The list includes the new MG 6 plug-in hybrid sedan, the MG ZS compact SUV, E-motion all-electric sportscar and two more SUVs. The details about the two SUVs are still under wraps, but MG has announced that one of them will be a midsize crossover and the other will be its flagship SUV.

The company recently took its India website live, which showcases three of its models, the MG ZS, MG GS and the E-motion. That's enough reason to believe that these three are in the pipeline for the Indian market.

Is the MG GS facelift that secret midsize SUV?

The midsize SUV entered production in 2015 and will be up for an update in about a year or so. That perfectly lines up with the British carmaker's plans to commence production in India. The midsize SUV under the red satin wraps in the picture could be the MG GS facelift, which could receive a styling update to blend in with its siblings. We are most likely to get the MG GS facelift with exciting lines instead of the toned down silhouette of the current model.

Considering its size, the MG GS competes against cars like the Jeep Compass and the Hyundai Tucson.

What's the flagship SUV?

The top-of-the-line SUV from MG Motor is also a secret for now. But we think it'll probably fit into the full-size 7-seater SUV segment giving the Skoda Kodiaq some company. There's no mention of its name except for the word 'Jīnghuá', which translates to 'essence'; suggesting that this SUV will set the tone for the next batch of new vehicles coming from MG Motor.

After expanding its roots with budget models, MG Motor is now focusing on establishing itself as a premium carmaker. The new design language is visible in the MG ZS SUV and the MG 6 plug-in hybrid as the two models flaunt their star-studded grilles. Adding a stylish and quick electric sportscar will further solidify its position among established rivals. The carmaker plans to start production in India by the end of 2019.

