MG Motor’s First SUV Will Not Rival Vitara Brezza, Nexon And EcoSport

The upcoming MG Motor SUV will measure over 4 metres in length and will not be the ZS as reported earlier

Earlier this week, MG Motor had announced that the first product to roll off its assembly line in India would be an SUV. Company officials have now clarified that while it will be a compact SUV, the first MG model for the Indian market will not be a sub-4 metre SUV like the Ford EcoSport or the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. It is expected to be launched in May or June, 2019.

The Chinese-owned British carmaker is planning to start its Indian innings with an all-new model and not the ZS or GS facelift that it currently sells in various global markets. However, the India-bound SUV will be based on an existing platform from the company’s lineup. With BSVI emission norms set to be implemented in 2020, we can expect MG Motor to launch the SUV with engines that comply with the updated standards. Also Read: MG Motor India Website Goes Live

We expect the upcoming MG SUV to be equipped with more features than other cars in its price range to help it ward off competition from established rivals. It is likely to sport a 5-seat layout and MG Motor is aiming to localise as much as 80 per cent of the parts for the upcoming SUV. Hence, we expect it to be priced upwards of Rs 12 lakh and compete against other premium compact SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta and the Jeep Compass.



