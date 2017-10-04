MG Motor Inaugurates First Indian Factory

Britain's MG Motor has brought GM’s recently defunct Halol facility to life and claims to roll out its first India-spec MG model by 2019

MG Motor, owned by China’s SAIC Motor Corporation, has completed one of the crucial steps – inaugurated its manufacturing facility – in setting up shop in India. In June 2017, Britain's MG Motor announced its arrival in the Indian market and was speculated to buy GM’s Halol plant, which was shut down in May. In the following month, MG confirmed the purchase of the facility. And now, the defunct Halol facility, which was under operation for 21 years under the reign of GM, has been brought back to life by the company.

Inaugurated during Navratras, MG Motor India will invest north of Rs 2000 crore (initial investment) jointly in retooling and updating the Halol plant, along with its Indian operations. MG has promised that the first product will be rolled out from the Halol facility in 2019. The factory will have an initial capacity of 80,000 cars per annum.

Trivia: Operational since 1924 (pre-Independence era), MG a.k.a Morris Garages was founded in the UK ( 93 years old) and has produced some famous sports cars and cabriolets. Rajeev Chaba, President and Managing Director, MG Motor India, highlighted that the automaker already has 500 India customers since 1924 (probably owners of their classic models).

