Mercedes To Launch Exclusive AMG Service Bays Across All AMG Performance Centres

These AMG bays are specially designed to offer pit stop-like experience to its customers

Mercedes-Benz has launched the first dedicated AMG service bay at the AMG Performance Centre (APC) in Pune to commemorate the 50th anniversary of AMG. Mercedes says this initiative is aimed at supporting the increasing number of AMG owners in India. After Pune, these dedicated AMG bays will also come up across six other AMG Performance Centres located in Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai and Kochi by the end of this year.

As per the manufacturer, these AMG bays will offer lower turnaround time for servicing by providing prioritised and personalised service. AMG customers will have dedicated service advisors and engineers and their cars will be serviced by technicians trained at Mercedes-Benz academy in Affalterbach. The exclusive treatment doesn't end here, only Mercedes-Benz recommended AMG tools will be used for servicing purposes.

Apart from these, Mercedes is giving one unique service to its customers. In case the spare is unavailable at the APC, the same will be air freighted at no extra cost to the customer.

Earlier this year, the German manufacturer was also the first car maker in India to come forward and help customers affected during Mumbai floods which occurred in August. Initiatives like these reaffirm the brands customer-first philosophy and helps strengthen the trust customers place in it.

Speaking on the occasion, Roland Folger, Managing Director & CEO, Mercedes-Benz India commented, “Mercedes-Benz India has been on a determined drive to create tangible service differentiation for its customers and relentlessly innovate through its service offerings. The brand’s topmost ranking in the recent J.D. Power 2017 India Customer Service Index study, is a clear testimony to this differentiation which is highly appreciated by our customers. The importance of personalized service experience is a key enabler in driving customer satisfaction in the luxury segment and we want to offer it to our AMG and Specialty cars owners. The dedicated AMG Bays across the 7 APCs will have highly personalised and prioritised service with shortest turnaround time and aim to create a service experience which is as delightful and satisfying, as driving an AMG. The luxury performance and speciality car segment in India has immense growth possibility and requires special attention for customized service.”

Also Read: Mercedes-Benz Tops JD Power Customer Service Index In Luxury Segment