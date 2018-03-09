Mercedes-Benz Unveils GLC SUV at 2016 Auto Expo

#FIRST2EXPO- WITH THE BIGGEST MEDIA CREW ON THE GROUND, CARDEKHO BRINGS TO YOU THE MOST EXTENSIVE COVERAGE OF AUTO EXPO 2016.

Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the GLC class at the on-going 2016 Indian Auto Expo. The vehicle had made its world premiere around mid last year and is expected to be launched sometime later this year. Mercedes-Benz in India, has no SUV between their entry-level GLA and GLE Class (earlier known as ML Class). That is where the new GLC steps in! The price of GLC is likely to be in the vicinity of Rs. 40 lac and is expected to come through CKD route. The German manufacturer had kick-started local production of the SUV in Beijing, China, last year. It’s the second manufacturing plant besides the one in Bremen, Germany.

The GLC-Class SUV will replace the GLK moniker globally, in left-hand drive markets. It is replacing GLK, which was available only with left-hand drive and hence GLC is a welcome addition. Speaking of the design, the SUV looks like a C-Class on steroids. The front end of this baby SUV bears the family face, with a C-Class-esque headlamps and a massive twin-slat grille. Though, the wrap around lights hold a resemblance to SUVs from Mercedes.

Mechanically, the vehicle comes standard with Mercedes Benz’s permanent all-wheel drive system - 4MATIC. In India, it will be available with two diesel engine options. When introduced in India, it will compete with the likes of Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Watch Showcase Video of Mercedes-Benz GLC - Class