Mercedes-Benz Tops JD Power Customer Service Index In Luxury Segment

A great car sure can lure in a customer, but it is great service experience that retains one. Mercedes-Benz ranks at the top in JD Power's Customer Service Index in the luxury segment, scoring 862 points, with BMW following closely at 849 points while Audi trails at 826 points.

The study found that 87 per cent luxury car owners prefer scheduling a service appointment ahead of time, which is an improvement of 10 per cent when compared to the results from 2013. The number of customers getting a loaner vehicle has also gone up to 31 per cent from eight per cent in 2013. People opting for doorstep pickup and drop of the vehicle for routine service has almost tripled from six per cent in the last five years. Owners who have used the dealer's backup vehicle or pick-and-drop service are also more satisfied with their dealers.

Similarly, the number of customers saying that they're satisfied across all 22 major service standards identified by JD Power has gone up from 20 per cent to 29 per cent in one year. In the recent study, 83 per cent customers claim to have received the follow-up call from the dealership asking for feedback, up from 74 per cent in 2013. Likewise, the dealerships' efforts to find areas of improvement seem to be working as those who get a follow-up call have a satisfaction rank that's 63 points higher than those who don't.

Customers with a higher satisfaction rating said that they would definitely continue visiting an authorised service centre even after their car's warranty expires.

Kaustav Roy, director of JD Power, said, “Luxury vehicle owners view the service process as an essential aspect of car ownership. With increasingly stressful daily commutes, time commitments and other complexities encountered in the daily lives of customers, owners greatly appreciate attempts made by dealers to ease the effort required for routine service. Dealers that strive to go that extra mile will be more likely to reap the benefits.”

The study was based on responses from 241 luxury vehicle owners who had bought their vehicles between May 2015 and August 2016. The survey was conducted between May 2017 and August 2017.

