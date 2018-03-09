Mercedes-Benz To Showcase Updated C-Class At Geneva Motor Show 2018

Expect it to come to India sometime later this year or early next year

Mercedes-Benz is set to showcase the updated C-Class in just a few weeks at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show 2018. The fourth-gen C-Class (W205) was Merc’s top-selling model with a combined sales figure of 4,15,000 saloon and estate models in 2017. The refreshed C-Class gets a host of electronic and tech updates from the flagship S-Class sedan. The updated C-Class is likely to go on sale in global markets towards the end of this year. We expect it to be launched in India in early-2019. So, let’s take a look at what’s changed, shall we?

The C-Class gets a reworked exterior with redesigned headlamps and tail lamps. Having clear lenses, the headlamps come with an ultra-range high beam setting, which is a first for the C-Class. The AMG-Line variant features a diamond radiator grille as standard. The front bumper of the C-Class sedan (non-AMG version) has been redesigned as well and now features a sleek silver strip that gives the sedan a more premium look than before.

On the inside, the updated C-Class gets an all-digital instrument console and multimedia system borrowed from the S-Class. Mercedes says the updates to the electronics have made the C-Class’ assistance systems as good as the S-Class’.

Thanks to the overall ‘flowing’ theme of the cabin, the C-Class now feels plusher than ever before. New interior colour combinations on the standard C-Class include Magma Gray with black accents. The AMG-Line variant now gets the option of Saddle Brown with black accents. The new C-Class also gets touch-sensitive steering-mounted controls while the infotainment system can be controlled by a touchpad in the centre console or through voice commands.

For additional safety, the new C-Class can operate semi-autonomously in certain situations. Using navigation, the luxury saloon can alter its speed when approaching bends and curves. The Active Steering Assist feature now includes Active Lane Change Assist and Active Emergency Stop Assist.

Optional accessories on offer include Multibeam LED headlamps (with 84 individually controlled LEDs), which help in lighting the road ahead depending on the illumination outside. The Energizing Comfort Control option, on the other hand, can automatically activate climate control (including selecting the fragrance), seats (heater, massage and ventilation), mood lighting and music.

In 2017, Mercedes-Benz was the top-selling luxury carmaker in India. The German carmaker has already launched the Mercedes-Maybach S650 in India and has more launches planned for 2018. Next up from Mercedes-Benz in India would be the S-Class facelift, which is scheduled to launch on February 26, 2018. The carmaker also showcased the E-Class All-Terrain at the Auto Expo 2018 which it plans to launch later this year.

