Mercedes-Benz S-Class Will Soon Become The Cleanest Diesel Car In India

The S 350 d will soon be launched with a BSVI diesel engine that can run on BSIV fuel.

Mercedes-Benz has achieved a remarkable manufacturing feat of coming up with a BSVI-compliant diesel engine that can run on BSIV grade fuel as well. The engine in question here doesn’t come with the current S-Class, but will make its way to the S-Class facelift slated to be launched in 2018. Besides that, the updated S-Class will also feature cosmetic changes. Know more about the S-Class facelift here.

The current S 350 d, which adheres to the BSIV norms, develops 258PS of maximum power from the 3.0-litre, V6 diesel engine. On the other hand, the same engine, under the hood of the BSVI-compliant S 350 d, will make more power and will be 6 per cent more fuel efficient, says Mercedes-Benz.

Other carmakers, apart from Mercedes-Benz, also have petrol and diesel engines that can comply with the upcoming BSVI emission norms, which are stricter than existing BSIV norms. However, such engines require BSVI grade fuel, to run optimally. Earlier, Volvo had revealed that it can bring BSVI engines in the country as soon as BSVI grade fuel was made available nationwide.

From April 2020, it will be mandatory for all new cars to meet BSVI emission norms. All carmakers, in unison, believe that they’ll be able to meet the deadline with improved engines in their cars. Buyers must note that in order to pass BSVI emission standards, diesel engines require exhaust after treatment technology like EGR, DPF, SCR, etc., which is expected to increase the cost of the car by about Rs 60,000 to 1 lakh. Petrol cars, in comparison, should only see a price increase of around Rs 10,000 to 20,000.

Mercedes-Benz has also revealed that it will launch the BSVI-compliant Mercedes-Maybach S 560 in 2018. It should be the first petrol vehicle in India to adhere to BSVI norms, while running on BSIV fuel. Globally, the S 560 draws power from a 4.0-litre, V8 petrol engine that makes 469PS of maximum power and 700Nm of peak torque.

