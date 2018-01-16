Mercedes-Benz Launches Mobilo Customer Service Program In India

Mobilo Plus is a 24x7 roadside assistance service that comes standard for the first three years of purchase of every Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz India has come up with a new initiative for its buyers in the country, Mobilo assistance service. The 24x7 roadside assistance (RSA) service is available under two categories: Mobilo Plus and Mobilo Lite. The emergency support program works in case of any mishap, accident, breakdown or vandalism of the vehicle. It comes complementary for the first three years with every Mercedes purchased in India.

The Mobilo Plus service begins from the time of purchase till the third year. It can be renewed from the fourth to eighth year of the vehicle at an additional cost starting at Rs 3999 (inclusive of all taxes) and going upwards depending on the car.

On the other hand, Mobilo Lite is a dealer-based service wherein dealers will provide you with 365 days of RSA from the time the last service was availed at their facility. This is applicable only for those customers who get their cars serviced at least once a year from any authorised Merc dealership. It is valid up to one year from the date of the last periodic maintenance service.

The Mercedes Mobilo service can be had in case of any of the below mentioned issues:

- Any mechanical, electrical or accidental breakdown

- Flat battery

- Fuel problems: out of fuel, contaminated fuel or incorrect fuel

- Key problems: locked keys, lost keys or broken keys

- Tyre problems: puncture, bolts or valve-related issues

- Road traffic incident where the vehicle is immobilized

Benefits of the service:

Besides providing assistance to your vehicle, Merc has extended support to the driver as well. Have a look at what it covers:

- Complimentary roadside repairs

- Complimentary towing

- Complimentary taxi service up to 50 km from breakdown location

- Replacement vehicle

- Onward/return travel

- Hotel accommodation (maximum 3 nights, which can be extended but charges apply for the increased period)

- Legal advice & medical coordination

Such initiatives are likely to further strengthen the German carmaker’s hold in the after-sales service in the country.

