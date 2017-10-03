Mercedes-Benz Launches C-Class Edition C

Comes with aesthetic changes inside-out and is based on the Avantgarde variants of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class!

Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of the C-Class, the Edition C, at a starting price of Rs 42.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The Edition C is based on the Avantgarde trim level – C 200, C 220 d and C 250 d – of the mid-sized luxury sedan in both petrol and diesel engine options (with no mechanical changes).

Mercedes-Benz C-Class ‘Edition C’ Prices (ex-showroom, Pan India)

Petrol



C 200 Avantgarde Edition C: Rs 42.54 lakh



Diesel



C 220 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 43.54 lakh

C 250 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 46.87 lakh



What’s new in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C?



Comes with a new paint option: Designo Hyacinth Red



Front lip spoiler and rear spoiler feature black paint scheme



Rides on five-twin spoke alloys finished in high-gloss black



Features ‘Edition C’ exterior badge



Front twin louvres (around the lower air dam), outside rearview mirrors, beltline and side skirts are now painted in black



Front doors come with LED projection of Merc’s logo



Open-pore black ash wood trim applique on the dashboard



Comes with stainless steel pedals with embossed rubber studs



Standard Garmin Map Pilot SD card navigation system



Vitals



Petrol (C 200): 2.0-litre, 184PS/300Nm, 9-speed automatic

Diesel (C 200 d): 2.1-litre, 170PS/400Nm, 9-speed automatic

Diesel (C 250 d): 2.1-litre, 204PS/500Nm, 9-speed automatic



