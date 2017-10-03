 Mercedes-Benz Launches C-Class Edition C
By: || Updated: 03 Oct 2017 08:30 PM
Comes with aesthetic changes inside-out and is based on the Avantgarde variants of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class! 



Mercedes-Benz has launched a special edition of the C-Class, the Edition C, at a starting price of Rs 42.54 lakh (ex-showroom, Pan India). The Edition C is based on the Avantgarde trim level – C 200, C 220 d and C 250 d – of the mid-sized luxury sedan in both petrol and diesel engine options (with no mechanical changes). 



Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C



Mercedes-Benz C-Class ‘Edition C’ Prices (ex-showroom, Pan India) 



Petrol 




  • C 200 Avantgarde Edition C: Rs 42.54 lakh



Diesel 




  • C 220 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 43.54 lakh 

  • C 250 d Avantgarde Edition C: Rs. 46.87 lakh



What’s new in the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C?  




  • Comes with a new paint option: Designo Hyacinth Red

  • Front lip spoiler and rear spoiler feature black paint scheme

  • Rides on five-twin spoke alloys finished in high-gloss black

  • Features ‘Edition C’ exterior badge

  • Front twin louvres (around the lower air dam), outside rearview mirrors, beltline and side skirts are now painted in black

  • Front doors come with LED projection of Merc’s logo  

  • Open-pore black ash wood trim applique on the dashboard 

  • Comes with stainless steel pedals with embossed rubber studs

  • Standard Garmin Map Pilot SD card navigation system 



Vitals 




  • Petrol (C 200): 2.0-litre, 184PS/300Nm, 9-speed automatic 

  • Diesel (C 200 d): 2.1-litre, 170PS/400Nm, 9-speed automatic 

  • Diesel (C 250 d): 2.1-litre, 204PS/500Nm, 9-speed automatic



Mercedes-Benz C-Class Edition C



 



