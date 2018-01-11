Mercedes-Benz GLB SUV Spied For The First Time

Going by Mercedes’ latest nomenclature, the upcoming SUV is expected to slot in between the GLA and the GLC

Mercedes-Benz is planning to add yet another SUV to its lineup soon. The German carmaker has been testing the SUV in Europe and a camouflaged test mule of the boxy-looking was spotted recently for the first time. According to the international press, Mercedes-Benz had filed a trademark for the ‘GLB’ name recently. Going by Mercedes’ latest nomenclature system, the new SUV will slot in between the GLA and the GLC.

Though information about the GLB is scarce at the moment, the SUV is expected to be based on the same platform as the upcoming fourth-generation A-Class, which is set to make its debut at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show in March. The GLB will be substantially bigger than the new A-Class and even the upcoming second-gen GLA, which will continue to be based on the hatchback’s platform.

The heavily disguised test mule suggests that the Mercedes-Benz GLB will have a boxy profile. Although Mercedes’ sedans look like carbon copies of each other, it’s SUVs such as the GLA, GLC, GLE, the GLS and the iconic G-Class feature distinguishable designs. Now, that’s something we’ll welcome with open arms. The GLB will definitely add more flavour to Mercedes’ SUV lineup as it is likely to feature design cues from the G-Class along with a few modern touches.

Will it come to India? Why not! The GLA is currently priced at Rs 31.72 lakh, while the GLC retails for Rs 51.73 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom New Delhi). That’s a significant price difference of approximately Rs 20 lakh. Hence, we believe there’s enough space for the GLB to settle in comfortably in Mercedes’ SUV lineup. What do you think? Do let us know in the comments section.

