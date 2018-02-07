Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain Revealed At Auto Expo 2018

New E-Class station wagon packs a four-wheel drive system and will be launched later this year

Mercedes-Benz India has revealed the E-Class All-Terrain at the ongoing Auto Expo 2018. The jacked-up estate is expected to be launched in the middle of 2018 and will compete against its lone rival in the country - the Volvo V90 Cross Country. It is likely to be priced above Rs 65 lakh in India.

The twin-fin front grille that sports a large three-pointed star logo at the centre along with the black plastic cladding all around the body give the E-Class All-Terrain an imposing stance. Compared to the E-Class LWB sedan sold in India, the station wagon has a wheelbase that is shorter by 140mm. The All-Terrain is 4933mm long, 1852mm wide and 1475mm high. These figures are identical to the international-spec E-Class estate it is based on. To make it suitable for the odd off-road excursion, however, Mercedes-Benz has raised the ground clearance of the All-Terrain by 29mm. Overall, the E-Class All-Terrain offers a maximum ground clearance of 156mm, good enough for mild mud-plugging and crawling over the odd rocks that pepper our roads.

The All-Terrain’s interior is quite similar to the E-Class sedan. However, the inclusion of aluminium-carbon parts, stainless steel pedals with rubber studs, and floor mats with “All-Terrain” engraving set it apart from its sedan counterpart. Like the global-spec E-Class estate, the All-Terrain too features a 40:20:40 split-rear seats that can be folded down to increase cargo capacity.

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain will be powered by a 2.0-litre, inline-4 diesel engine which puts out 194PS of power and 400Nm of peak torque. Paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission, the All-Terrain will be offered with a four-wheel drive setup.

Goodies on the inside include an electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, and a rake- and reach-adjustable steering column. It comes with a dual 12.3-inch screens as standard. While one screen serves as the instrument console, the other houses the various menus for the infotainment system and navigation. However, the glass panel over the twin-display makes them look like one long unit, which is akin to the ones seen on the E-Class LWB and the S-Class.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for more updates on the Mercedes E-Class All-Terrain.

