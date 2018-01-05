Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain: All You Need To Know

The E-Class All Terrain will be up for display at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo alongside the Concept EQ and Mercedes-Maybach S 650.

Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its new E-Class All Terrain vehicle in India this year. To be showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo, the E-Class All Terrain will come only in a 4WD variant and will lock horns with the Volvo V90 Cross Country. Let’s delve in to know more about the Merc estate on steroids.

Styling

The All Terrain’s two-fin front grille with the three-pointed star in the centre immediately grabs attention. The rugged version of the E-Class estate has a hint of its saloon version in the fascia, but gets a typical extended estate roof and rides high. The E-Class estate’s dimensions read 4933mmx1852mmx1475mm (length x breadth x height). While the wheelbase of 2939mm remains the same for both the All Terrain and estate versions, the All Terrain’s height takes a bump of 22mm thanks to its increased ground clearance. However, the wheelbase of the E-Class LWB sedan - 3079mm - is still longer than the All Terrain’s and it should remain the backbencher’s favourite among all versions of the E-Class.

There’s a grained plastic cladding all around the body to impart an off-road character to the vehicle. The large, optional 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels with higher walls accentuate the go-anywhere attitude of the E-Class All Terrain.

Retaining the air suspension of the estate, the All Terrain gets 29mm more ground clearance compared to the standard estate. It can stand as high as 156mm. Since higher ground clearance and standard all-wheel drive take the E-Class All Terrain to a different level of off-road capability compared to its saner estate and sedan versions, there’s a skid plate at the front that protects the engine bay from unknown dangers.

Interior

The dashboard layout is similar to the E-Class sedan. There are some alterations in the cabin such as the exclusive aluminium-carbon parts, stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs, and floor mats with “All-Terrain” engraving. The equipment list is inspired by the Avantgarde interior line with optional “Exclusive” and “Designo” fitments. Just like its estate cousin, it gets rear seat cargo position and folding with a 40:20:40 split option.

Features

The electrically adjustable driver’s seat should cater to all heights of drivers while the rake and reach-adjustable steering wheel should help one attain perfect driving position without any hassle. It gets standard dual 12.3-inch screens appearing as one long display with infotainment buttons on it. As the All Terrain comes with multiple camera angles, the large screen should come handy while reversing or parking.

Engine

In the UK, Merc offers the E-Class All Terrain with a 3.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine which puts out max power of 258PS and peak torque of 620Nm. With a four-wheel drive setup, this motor is paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission.

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Announces 2018 Auto Expo Lineup

The beefier estate will get an All Terrain driving mode along with the usual Eco, Comfort and Sport modes. Selecting this mode alters the vehicle dynamics substantially, including raising the height by 20mm.

Safety

All safety and protective features of the E-Class find a place in the All Terrain version, including acceleration skid control, electronic stability control, brake assist system, adaptive braking system, multiple camera angles, and attention assist.

Prices of the E-Class All Terrain are likely to start upward of Rs 65 lakh.

Recommended: Mercedes-Maybach S 650 To Launch At 2018 Auto Expo - Here's All You Need To Know

Read More on : Mercedes-Benz E-Class Automatic