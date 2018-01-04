Mercedes-Benz E-Class All Terrain: All You Need To Know

The E-Class All Terrain will be up for display at the upcoming Auto Expo 2018 alongside the Concept EQ and Maybach S650

The luxury automaker Mercedes-Benz is all set to launch its new E-Class All Terrain vehicle in India next year. To be showcased at the Auto Expo 2018, the E-Class All Terrain will come only in a 4x4 variant and will lock horns with the Volvo XC90 Cross Country. Let’s delve in to know more about the Mercedes estate on steroids.

Styling

The All Terrain’s two-fin front grille with the three-pointed star in the centre immediately grabs your attention. The rugged version of the E-Class station wagon looks identical to its saloon version, with the difference being its typical extended estate roof and wheelbase. It gets grained plastic cladding all around the body to impart an off-road character to the vehicle. The large, optional 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels with higher walls accentuate the go-anywhere attitude of the E-Class All Terrain.

Retaining the air suspension of the estate, the All Terrain gets 29mm more ground clearance compared to the standard estate. It ranges from 121mm to 156mm. The presence of a skid plate protects the engine bay from unknown dangers.

The E-Class estate’s dimensions read 4933mmx1852mmx1475mm (length x breadth x height). While the wheelbase of 2939mm will be the same, the height will take a bump in the All Terrain version, thanks to its increased ground clearance and larger wheels.

Interior

The interiors too will be carried forward from the estate version as well, except for some alterations such as the exclusive aluminium-carbon parts, stainless steel sports pedals with rubber studs and floor mats with “All-Terrain” engraving. The equipment list is inspired by the Avantgarde interior line with optional “exclusive” and “designo” fitments. Just like its estate cousin, it gets rear seat cargo position and folding with a 40:20:40 split option.

Features

The electrically adjustable driver’s seat should cater to all heights of drivers while the rake and reach-adjustable steering wheel should help one attain perfect driving position without any hassle. It gets a standard dual 12.3-inch screen appearing as one long display having infotainment buttons on it. As the All Terrain comes with multiple camera angles, the large screen should come handy while reversing or parking.

Engine

It is expected to be powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine which puts out max power of 190PS and peak torque of 295Nm. With a four-wheel drive setup, this motor is paired to a new 9-speed automatic transmission. However, the Stuttgart-based automaker is likely to plonk in a six-cylinder avatar soon after its official launch in the country.

The beefier estate will get an All Terrain driving mode along with the usual Eco, Comfort and Sport modes. Selecting this mode alters the vehicle dynamics substantially, including raising the height by 20mm.

Safety

All safety and protective features of the E Class find a place in the All Terrain version, including acceleration skid control, electronic stability control, brake assist system, adaptive braking system, multiple camera angles, and attention assist.

Prices of the E-Class All Terrain is likely to start upwards of Rs 65 lakh.

