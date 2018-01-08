Mercedes-Benz Details New G-Class; Pictures Leaked Ahead Of Jan 15 Debut

The new G-Class will continue to use a body-on-frame construction, and it, unsurprisingly, has bettered its legendary predecessor off-road!

Mercedes-Benz has released a few details about the upcoming new G-Class ahead of its world premiere scheduled to be held on January 15, 2018, at the Detroit Motor Show. In this Internet age, a new model hardly sees the light of the day without being leaked and indeed the official pictures of the G-Class have been leaked on the web.

Unsurprisingly, the new SUV looks unmistakably like a G-Class. Everybody knew that Mercedes would not play with its boxy silhouette because that’s what makes it a G-Class in the first place, isn’t it? A similar example of this is the new, fourth-generation Jeep Wrangler, which had remained identical to its predecessor when it comes to appearance, albeit with subtle changes.

Pictured: Outgoing G-Class

Amid this leak, Mercedes-Benz has also revealed a few details about the new G-Class. First off, as expected, it continues to be underpinned by a comparatively rugged body-on-frame construction as before.

However, the new ladder-frame unit has been completely redesigned and uses a double-wishbone front axle in combination with a rigid rear axle (four longitudinal control arms). For the front axle, the components of the double wishbone suspension system are fixed directly on the frame rather than using a separate subframe, and Mercedes-Benz promises ‘good driveability beyond the asphalt’ with this setup.

Vitals



Approach angle: 31° (+1° compared to the previous G)

Breakover angle: 26° (+1° compared to the previous G)

Departure angle: 30°

Ground clearance between the axles: 241mm (+6mm compared to the previous G)

Water Wading: 700mm || Mud Passages: 800mm

Tyres : 18-inch all-terrain

Drivetrain: Permanent All-Wheel Drive



New ‘G-Mode’ and 9-speed automatic transmission

Mercedes-Benz says that the new-gen G-Class will have an exclusive ‘G-Mode’ apart from its regular driving modes. This new G-Mode will be selected automatically as and when its three differential locks are activated or ‘Low Ratio’ has been selected. It adapts the adjustable damping of the chassis and the steering as well as the accelerator characteristics for best possible off-road driveability according to Mercedes. It has also received Mercedes’ new 9G-Tronic automatic transmission (9-speed torque converter unit), which has replaced the previous model’s 7-speed unit. Mercedes-Benz claims that the new transmission has not only improved its driveability but also reduced fuel consumption.

Stay tuned to CarDekho for the unveiling of the new-gen G-Class at the Detroit Motor Show. Meanwhile, check out the 2019 model's new interior and read about the history of this almost 40-year old nameplate here: New-Gen Mercedes-Benz G-Class To Make Its Debut On January 15, 2018

