Mercedes-Benz CLA 45 AMG And GLA 45 AMG Facelifts Launched

The CLA 45 AMG and the GLA 45 AMG are the sixth and seventh AMG products to launch in India this year

Mercedes-Benz has launched the new CLA 45 AMG and GLA 45 AMG in India. The CLA 45 AMG is priced at Rs 75.20 lakh while the GLA 45 AMG is priced at Rs 77.85 lakh (both ex-showroom, India).

Both the cars are powered by a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine producing 381PS of power and 475Nm of torque. Mercedes claims this is world’s most powerful 4-cylinder engine.

Like the engine, both cars have also received the same updates. These updates include reworked front and rear bumpers, new front splitter for better cooling, LED high-performance headlamps and a new AMG spoiler Lip. Other additions include 18-inch 10-spoke alloy wheels and a new AMG instrument cluster.

Mercedes Benz has also come up with new Aero editions for the two cars. It is priced at Rs 77.69 lakh for the CLA and Rs 80.67 lakh for the GLA. With the Aero editions, the manufacturer has packed some new design elements which include matt graphite grey-coloured AMG sports stripes; AMG night package, which includes gloss black finish across the front splitter; fascia and grill; along with side skirts and wing mirrors. The AMG package will be offered with select exterior paints only. It will also get yellow highlights along the side sill panels, rear bumper and the wing mirrors.

Apart from the above offerings, the GLA 45 AMG will be offered with a special ‘designo MAGNO’ paint finish. It combines the metallic paintwork with a silk matt finish and will be offered with various colour options.

