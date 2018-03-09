Mercedes Benz AMG GT S Launched at Rs. 2.4 Crores

Mercedes Benz India has launched its flagship model, the AMG GT S at Rs. 2.4 Cr (ex-showroom Delhi). This is the 5th AMG that has been launched in India this year and is developed completely in-house by the Mercedes AMG department. Replacing the SLS AMG, this supercar is powered by an all-new 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 that churns out 510 PS of power along with 650 NM of torque.

All this power is mated to an AMG-tuned Speedshift seven-speed dual clutch unit that sends the power to the rear wheels. It misses out on the gull-wing doors as seen in the SLS and even the engine has been downsized to meet the emission norms.

This fire-breathing monster is based on an aluminium made space frame with independent double-wishbone suspension all round. It also gets adjustable damping as a standard feature. Classic GT car design flows throughout the setup with a long hood and a short seating cockpit. On the inside, the AMG GT S is very similar to a fighter jet with lots of techy switches and aluminum trims.

It also gets ceramic brakes for added stopping power, forged wheels, dry sump lubrication, dynamically adjusting engine and transmission mounts which make it pretty agile on the track as well.

The AMG GT S will hit the 100kmph mark from standstill in just 3.7 seconds and can go all the way up to 310kmph. Along with the brilliant acceleration figures, this beast handles splendidly as well and by all means is a beautiful looking car.

This is the german carmaker's 14th launch in 2015 and the AMG GT S will compete against the likes of the Porsche 911 Turbo S, Audi R8 V10 and Jaguar F-type R coupe in our market.

