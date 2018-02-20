Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Old vs New

The most affordable Mercedes-Benz now borrows features from the flagship S-Class

Mercedes-Benz showcased the fourth generation model of its most affordable offering, the A-Class, at an event in Amsterdam earlier in February 2018. It will replace the current third-gen model, which was first introduced in 2012. The new A-Class hatchback will be internationally launched in June this year, but there’s no word from the German carmaker about the hatchback's India launch. The new A-Class will also get a sedan sibling this time around and we think it’ll make a lot of sense for Mercedes-Benz to launch the three-box A-Class here.

Exterior

The new A-Class has grown in dimensions; it is 120mm longer and 16mm wider than the outgoing model. The wheelbase has also gone up by 30mm and now stands at 2729mm. Talking about the design, the new A-Class gets an inverted front grille (wider at the bottom) which is flanked by new headlamps that are slimmer than the outgoing model’s. Even the front bumper has been redesigned and now houses larger airdams. The character lines on the bonnet are now more prominent and sharper than before and don’t merge with the headlights like they used to in the previous model.

The new A-Class hatchback appears wider at the rear compared to the previous model when you see it in the images. Sleeker Porsche-like tail lamps have replaced the globular ones seen on the outgoing model. The rear bumper is beefier now and gets reflector elements along with a redesigned lower lip. The rear windscreen's shape has also been changed and the boot lid has been widened for easy boot access.

The side profile and the roofline of the new A-Class is almost the same as it was before but it appears longer in images. Other changes include subtle character lines and new 19-inch alloys over the 18-inch units on the outgoing model.

Interior

On the inside, the increased dimensions are expected to result in more space along with an increment of 29 litres in luggage carrying capacity. Design-wise, the most noticeable change is the dual screen setup that has replaced the free-floating infotainment screen and cowled instrument cluster. The central console has also been revamped and now houses AC controls and a storage bay.

Features

The new A-Class gets the MBUX infotainment system that replaces the older infotainment system and is composed of an 8-inch infotainment screen and a 20 CD changer. Other features on offer include various driver assistance systems such as distance assist, emergency stop assist, active lane change assist and active brake assist, which are not offered in the outgoing model. For safety, the new model also gets ‘Pre-Safe Plus’ that can predict imminent rear collision and prepare the onboard system such as brakes to minimise injuries inside the cabin.

Performance

The new A-Class will be available with three engine options (two petrol and one diesel) instead of the two (one each for petrol and diesel) that the outgoing model had.











Third-gen A-Class





Fourth-gen A-Class









Engine





2.2-litre diesel





1.6-litre petrol





1.5-litre diesel





1.4-litre petrol





2.0-litre petrol









Power





136PS





122PS





116PS





163PS





224PS









Torque





300Nm





200Nm





260Nm





250Nm





350Nm









Transmission





7-speed Dual Clutch





7-speed Dual Clutch





7-speed Dual Clutch





6-speed MT/7-speed Dual Clutch





7-speed Dual Clutch









Top Speed





210kmph





202kmph





202kmph





225kmph





250kmph









India Launch

We expect Mercedes-Benz to launch the new A-Class in India sometime later this year in its sedan version too, hopefully.

Also Read: Volvo XC40 Gets India-Bound Inscription Variant, New Petrol Engine

Read More on : A-Class Automatic