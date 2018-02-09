Menza Motors’ Lucat Electric Launched At Auto Expo 2018



The electric bike is completely customisable and gets a price tag of Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom)







Menza Motors, a Gujarat-based electric two-wheeler startup has just launched its first ever motorcycle, the Lucat, for Rs 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It is a sporty offering that shares the dynamics of a 200cc motorcycle but delivers performance akin to a 650cc bike. The Lucat is designed as a cafe racer, which is evident from its minimalistic bodywork, 17-inch spoked wheels, clip-on handlebars and a single-saddle unit. However, customers can opt for a double-seat option or have it in a carbon fibre bodywork. It is a highly customizable bike with over 77 colour options to choose from. According to the company, everything on the bike can be customized with the exception of the chassis and the frame.







At the front, it sports an LED headlamp, on top of which lies a large touchscreen instrument console. According to the company, it can store rider maps, data and other information which can be uploaded to a cloud database via a smartphone. In addition to this, it also gets keyless ignition.



Powering all this is an air-cooled brushless DC motor, which makes 24PS of power and 60Nm of torque, 20Nm of which is available from the get-go. It can go on to clock a claimed top speed of 121kmph.







The motorcycle uses a 72V lithium-ion battery, that allows a range of 100km in the city and 150km on the highway. Charging from 0 to 100 per cent takes four hours, though with fast charging you can get 95 per cent of charge in just 45 minutes. It is compatible with the normal household electric connector as well.



The Lucat uses an aircraft-grade aluminium and steel spaceframe, which is suspended upon front WP USD forks and rear monoshock damper setup. Braking duties are handled by a single disc up front and a rear disc brake. Its 17-inch (110/70) front and (150/60) rear wheels come wrapped in Metzeler Sportec M5 tyres. The bike tips the scale at 153kg.







Bookings are set to commence from February 14 on the company's website. It will only be sold online. Customers will be given to two options - to buy it at a full price or to lease it. If you opt to lease it, you will have to pay Rs 3880, where the battery will be covered under warranty for life. If its range drops below 60km, it will be replaced free of charge.



