Meet The Lamborghini Urus: 0-100kmph In 3.6s and +300kmph!

The Lamborghini Urus packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission

There’s a new SUV from the house of raging bulls, the Urus, and it is making all the right waves! The Lamborghini Urus made its world premiere on December 4, 2017, on its home turf of Sant'Agata Bolognese, Bologna, Italy, at Lamborghini’s manufacturing facility. It becomes the third offering in the Italian automaker’s lineup after the Huracan and the flagship Aventador S.

As is the case with all of Lamborghinis, the Urus too shares its name with a bull. According to the Italian automaker, the Urus, also known as Aurochs, is one of the large wild ancestors of the domestic cattle that we commonly see today.

But why would a supercar maker suddenly alter its path and ventured into a high-rider space? Because that’s what people are buying nowadays and perhaps it’s the way forward for automakers. The Urus is no sluggish big piece of metal though -- it promises supercar-rivaling performance figures and better ‘daily usability’ than its road-hugging siblings.

Lamborghini is not exactly new to making SUVs though. It had developed a rugged pickup-type SUV in the 1980s, the LM002 (check out the picture above), but it wasn’t that popular. The Urus is the spiritual successor of the LM002 and is certainly the last of its kind, before electrification (zero emissions) becomes mandatory throughout the globe soon.

Let us talk about the figures first. The Urus draws power from a twin-turbocharged (twin-scroll turbos) 4.0-litre V8 petrol engine – a first-ever turbocharged engine in a Lamborghini – that puts out 650PS of max power (more than the Bentley Bentayga) and 850Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to an 8-speed torque converter unit. Nought to 100kmph comes in at 3.6 seconds, and it will keep on accelerating till 305kmph. It features an all-wheel-drive system with active torque vectoring (rear differential) and four-wheel steering. The Lamborghini Urus is underpinned by the Volkswagen Group’s MLB platform, which it shares with SUVs such as the Bentley Bentayga, Audi Q7 and the Porsche Cayenne.

The Lamborghini Urus offers six driving modes: Strada, Terra (off-road), Neve (snow), Sport, Corsa and Sabbia (sand). The ESC (electronic stability control) interacts with the all-wheel-drive system in various modes to change setting accordingly, including the ride height, which is altered courtesy of its air suspension system. It features carbon ceramic brakes which offer an impressive braking performance of 100-0kmph in just 33.7m. Related: Lamborghini Urus To Launch On January 11

The Urus tips the scale just under 2200kg and its chassis is an amalgamation of aluminium and steel. Its coupe-like silhouette, rimless doors and rear diffuser remind you of the supercars from Lamborghini, while the lower part resonates its SUV DNA with hexagonal wheel arches and wide-opening front fascia. It rides on up to 23-inch wheels, which are largest in the segment and are shod with tyres specially developed by Pirelli.

Speaking of the Indian market, initial deliveries of the Lamborghini Urus will begin some time early next year. The Italian automaker is asking a price of around USD 200,000 (~ Rs 1.2 crore) in the USA, so since it will be a CBU import here expect its Indian price tag closer to Rs 3 crore!

