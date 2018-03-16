Maximum Speed Limit On City Roads Increased In India: 70kmph For Cars Now

This doesn’t mean that you can legally drive at 70kmph in your car anywhere in India, though

The Central government has given a green light to set 70kmph as the maximum legal speed limit for cars on roads in Indian cities. The revised maximum speed limit that can be legally set for roads within cities reads 70kmph for cars, 60kmph for cargo carriers and 50kmph for two-wheelers.

But it doesn’t mean an automatic increase in the speed limit for any road. State governments and authorities can still set a lower speed limit for cars on their roads. Road users are advised to follow the speed limit specified on road signs.

Roads in India are divided into four categories based on their location. Like before, the speed limit can be curbed near potentially risky areas such as key shopping zones, schools and hospitals, as the local authorities have the liberty to set a lower speed limit according to specific zones.

In another move, a recommendation committee headed by joint secretary Abhay Damle urged the ministry to revise highway speeds as well. As per the proposal, passenger car speeds should be increased to 120kmph from the current 100kmph on expressways, and to 100kmph from the present 80kmph on national highways.

Sadly, India tops the list of countries in the number of deaths from road accidents. The last recorded data in 2016 reveals there were 4,80,000 cases of road accidents in India. So, while the maximum possible legal speed limit that local authorities can set has been increased, only some roads in India might actually see an increase in the speed limit.

