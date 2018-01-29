Maserati Levante SUV Launched In India At Rs 1.45 Crore

The Levante is available in three variants - standard, GranSport and GranLusso

Maserati has launched its first ever SUV, the Levante, in India. The Levante, powered by a 3.0-litre diesel engine, is available in three variants: standard, GranSport and GranLusso. It is the second new Maserati model in the country in 2018 as the Italian carmaker had earlier announced the prices of the Quattroporte GTS for India earlier this month.

The Levante’s 3.0-litre, V6 diesel engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It develops 275PS of power which is enough to take the SUV from a standstill to 100kmph in 6.9 seconds. Maserati claims that the Levante can do a top speed of 230kmph. The Levante isn’t just a tarmac-scorcher but can also go off the road as it is equipped with an all-wheel drive system.

Standard gadgetry includes an electronic power steering with Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS) package, which includes Highway Assist (HA), Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Active Blind Spot Assist (ABSA) and Traffic Sign Recognition (TSR). The Levante’s suspension setup gets air springs on all corners and comes with five different ride levels with an extra-low level for parking to make ingress easy. Related: Maserati India Offering 5-Year Warranty And Service Package

What comes as a surprise is that Maserati has opted to offer features like adaptive cruise control with start-stop function, forward collision warning, automatic brake assist system, lane departure warning, blind spot alert, surround-view camera and power lift tailgate as optional on the Levante. We expect cars with a sticker price in crores to offer such features as standard, don’t we?

The ex-showroom prices for the 2018 Maserati Levante range in India are as follows:









Models





Price









Levante Diesel





Rs 1,45,12,054









Levante Diesel GranSport





Rs 1,48,63,774









Levante Diesel GranLusso





Rs 1,53,83,399









Wondering what sets the GranSport and GranLusso variants apart from the regular Levante? Well, here are the toppings.

GranLusso

In addition to the standard equipment, this variant gets:

• Front bumper with chrome inserts

• Body-coloured side skirts

• Ermenegildo Zegna Silk interiors

• Soft close doors

• Steel illuminated door sills

• Black-painted brake callipers

GranSport

In addition to the standard equipment, this variant gets:

• Blue inserts on the Trident and Saetta logo; blue trident on the alloy wheel hubs

• Skid plates and front grid finished in a shade of piano black; sport rear spoiler

• Sport seats

• Soft close doors

• Sport steering wheel with shift paddles

• Steel door Sills

• Red-painted brake callipers

Maserati offers buyers a variety of interior finishes and other equipment to choose from. The Maserati Levante competes with the likes of Jaguar F-Pace, Porsche Cayenne and the BMW X6 in the country, all of which come powered with a diesel engine and are priced upwards of Rs 1 crore.

Read More on : Levante diesel