Maserati India Offering 5-Year Warranty And Service Package

In a first for the performance super luxury segment in India, the Italian manufacturer is offering a comprehensive service contract on all its cars

Maserati India has announced a comprehensive 5-year full warranty along with a 5-year service packaging on all its models sold in India. This is the first time a luxury carmaker is offering a warranty package this comprehensive. The Italian brand has big plans for its future in India and is hoping to capitalise on its distinctive Italian style, rich legacy and the newly introduced value-added offer for achieving them.

The comprehensive service contract is applicable to Maserati’s 2016 models of the Ghibli and Quattroporte. It also covers certain elements of the engine and accessories in addition to some select consumables. Maserati re-entered the Indian market in 2015 and with this initiative, a lot of buyers might get attracted towards the brand thanks to the peace of mind that such offers bring with them.

Mr. Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, said, “Every Maserati is like a work of art constructed with care and attention; based on the same ethos, we deliver exclusive service experience. And the experience is not just limited to the point our vehicles leave the showrooms, on the contrary, it begins right after,” “We aim to continue offering exceptional aftersales care and experience as we recognise this is such a crucial part of vehicle ownership. With this new package, we are cementing our commitment to our exclusive owners further.”

Currently, the Italian luxury performance brand sells the Quattroporte, its flagship sedan; Ghibli; Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio. Its first ever performance SUV, the Levante, which is being produced in Maserati’s native of Italy, is also scheduled to enter our country soon.