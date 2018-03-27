 Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Honda WR-V vs Tata Nexon: Real-world Performance & Mileage
Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Honda WR-V vs Tata Nexon: Real-world Performance & Mileage

By: || Updated: 27 Mar 2018 06:30 PM
Which of these sub-4m SUVs outperforms the others? Let’s find out.





Sub-4m SUVs are quite popular these days. These cars offer a more commanding high-set driving position compared to hatchbacks, are nearly as fuel efficient, more practical and still not very expensive to own. If you’re in the market to buy a diesel one for the daily grind, we have the real-world performance data of three of the popular sub-4m SUVs - Vitara Brezza, Nexon, and WR-V - for you to compare.



News: Tata Nexon XZ variant launched in India



1. Acceleration and roll-on tests: Nexon impresses with quick roll-on times





The 0-100kmph acceleration test sees the Maruti Vitara Brezza leading the pack as it manages the stint in 12.36s, closely followed by the WR-V, which manages the feat in 12.43s. The Brezza’s engine has the least power on tap but it’s also lighter than the WR-V. The Nexon finishes third with a time of 13.25s.



But not many of us want a car that is just quick off the mark. Instead, we all need one that can effortlessly pick up pace from city speeds. And that’s where the Nexon shines.



The Tata Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 260Nm of peak torque from 1500rpm. The peak torque, which is 60Nm more than both its competitors, also comes in 250 revs lower. That makes the Nexon win the battle both in theory and practice. It accelerates quicker than both the Brezza and WR-V from speeds like 30kmph and 40kmph. From 40kmph to 100kmph, the Nexon is faster than the Brezza by over 2 seconds!



Tata Nexon: Variants explained































Car

0-100kmph

30-80kmph

40-100kmph

Maruti Brezza

12.36s

8.58s

15.68s

Honda WR-V

12.43s

8.89s

14.22s

Tata Nexon

13.25s

7.82s

13.35s


 



2. Braking test: The Tata takes the lead again





All the three sub-4m SUVs get disc brakes at the front and drum at the rear. But it’s the Nexon that performs the best in the braking test as it is the quickest to come to a halt from 100kmph - in 2.96s. Both the other cars take over 3s to do that. More importantly, the Nexon also manages that in the least distance - 41.58m.



























Car

100-0kmph

80-0kmph

Maruti Brezza

3.30s/44.05m

2.65s/27.67m

Honda WR-V

3.43s/41.90m

2.81s/26.38m

Tata Nexon

2.96s/41.58m

2.36s/26.34m


 



3. Fuel efficiency test: Brezza is extremely frugal within the city





Take into account the claimed fuel efficiency figures for the diesel-powered Brezza, WR-V and the Nexon, and you’d pick the Honda WR-V for its class-leading claimed fuel efficiency of 25.5kmpl. It’s followed by the Brezza and the Nexon at 24.3kmpl and 21.5kmpl, respectively. Out on the highway, the order remains the same as the WR-V ranks first, returning us 25.88kmpl. However, both the other cars aren’t far behind either, with the Brezza returning 25.3kmpl and the Nexon giving 23.97kmpl.



Honda WR-V: Detailed review



It is, however, the city runs that paint a completely different picture, with the Brezza delivering an astounding 21.7kmpl against the WR-V’s 15.35kmpl and Nexon’s 16.8kmpl. Needless to say, if you’re driving a lot within the city and are looking for a frugal sub-compact SUV, the Brezza should be your pick.



Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Variants explained































Car

City fuel efficiency

Highway fuel efficiency

Claimed fuel efficiency

Maruti Brezza

21.7kmpl

25.3kmpl

24.3kmpl

Honda WR-V

15.35kmpl

25.88kmpl

25.5kmpl

Tata Nexon

16.80kmpl

23.97kmpl

21.5kmpl


Which of these three SUVs would you buy? Still confused? Read our detailed comparison report of the WR-V vs Brezza here. Watch video review of the Nexon vs Brezza here.



 



Specifications:







































Car

Engine displacement

Transmission

Max. power

Max. torque

Claimed fuel efficiency

Maruti Brezza

1248cc

5-speed manual

90PS @ 4000rpm

200Nm @ 1750rpm

24.3kmpl

Honda WR-V

1498cc

6-speed manual

100PS @ 3600rpm

200Nm @ 1750rpm

25.5kmpl

Tata Nexon

1497cc

6-speed manual

110PS @ 3750rpm

260Nm @ 1500rpm

21.5kmpl


 



