Maruti Vitara Brezza vs Honda WR-V vs Tata Nexon: Real-world Performance & Mileage

Which of these sub-4m SUVs outperforms the others? Let’s find out.

Sub-4m SUVs are quite popular these days. These cars offer a more commanding high-set driving position compared to hatchbacks, are nearly as fuel efficient, more practical and still not very expensive to own. If you’re in the market to buy a diesel one for the daily grind, we have the real-world performance data of three of the popular sub-4m SUVs - Vitara Brezza, Nexon, and WR-V - for you to compare.

1. Acceleration and roll-on tests: Nexon impresses with quick roll-on times

The 0-100kmph acceleration test sees the Maruti Vitara Brezza leading the pack as it manages the stint in 12.36s, closely followed by the WR-V, which manages the feat in 12.43s. The Brezza’s engine has the least power on tap but it’s also lighter than the WR-V. The Nexon finishes third with a time of 13.25s.

But not many of us want a car that is just quick off the mark. Instead, we all need one that can effortlessly pick up pace from city speeds. And that’s where the Nexon shines.

The Tata Nexon’s 1.5-litre diesel engine produces 260Nm of peak torque from 1500rpm. The peak torque, which is 60Nm more than both its competitors, also comes in 250 revs lower. That makes the Nexon win the battle both in theory and practice. It accelerates quicker than both the Brezza and WR-V from speeds like 30kmph and 40kmph. From 40kmph to 100kmph, the Nexon is faster than the Brezza by over 2 seconds!

Car





0-100kmph





30-80kmph





40-100kmph









Maruti Brezza





12.36s





8.58s





15.68s









Honda WR-V





12.43s





8.89s





14.22s









Tata Nexon





13.25s





7.82s





13.35s









2. Braking test: The Tata takes the lead again

All the three sub-4m SUVs get disc brakes at the front and drum at the rear. But it’s the Nexon that performs the best in the braking test as it is the quickest to come to a halt from 100kmph - in 2.96s. Both the other cars take over 3s to do that. More importantly, the Nexon also manages that in the least distance - 41.58m.









Car





100-0kmph





80-0kmph









Maruti Brezza





3.30s/44.05m





2.65s/27.67m









Honda WR-V





3.43s/41.90m





2.81s/26.38m









Tata Nexon





2.96s/41.58m





2.36s/26.34m









3. Fuel efficiency test: Brezza is extremely frugal within the city

Take into account the claimed fuel efficiency figures for the diesel-powered Brezza, WR-V and the Nexon, and you’d pick the Honda WR-V for its class-leading claimed fuel efficiency of 25.5kmpl. It’s followed by the Brezza and the Nexon at 24.3kmpl and 21.5kmpl, respectively. Out on the highway, the order remains the same as the WR-V ranks first, returning us 25.88kmpl. However, both the other cars aren’t far behind either, with the Brezza returning 25.3kmpl and the Nexon giving 23.97kmpl.

It is, however, the city runs that paint a completely different picture, with the Brezza delivering an astounding 21.7kmpl against the WR-V’s 15.35kmpl and Nexon’s 16.8kmpl. Needless to say, if you’re driving a lot within the city and are looking for a frugal sub-compact SUV, the Brezza should be your pick.

Car





City fuel efficiency





Highway fuel efficiency





Claimed fuel efficiency









Maruti Brezza





21.7kmpl





25.3kmpl





24.3kmpl









Honda WR-V





15.35kmpl





25.88kmpl





25.5kmpl









Tata Nexon





16.80kmpl





23.97kmpl





21.5kmpl









Specifications:









Car





Engine displacement





Transmission





Max. power





Max. torque





Claimed fuel efficiency









Maruti Brezza





1248cc





5-speed manual





90PS @ 4000rpm





200Nm @ 1750rpm





24.3kmpl









Honda WR-V





1498cc





6-speed manual





100PS @ 3600rpm





200Nm @ 1750rpm





25.5kmpl









Tata Nexon





1497cc





6-speed manual





110PS @ 3750rpm





260Nm @ 1500rpm





21.5kmpl









