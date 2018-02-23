Maruti Swift 2018 vs Baleno: Which One To Buy?

Confused whether you should buy the new Swift 2018 or the Baleno? We have the answer.

Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift in India at the Auto Expo 2018 at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh. Maruti’s other premium hatchback, the Baleno, starts Rs 37,000 higher, at Rs 5.36 lakh. Both these are not natural rivals as the Baleno is a bigger hatchback. But since prices of some variants of these cars overlap, there is bound to be some confusion when shopping for a premium Maruti hatchback.

So, which car car should you buy: Baleno or the Swift 2018? Also, which variant makes the most sense? Read on for the answers.

Understanding the cars

There’s a lot in common between the Swift and the Baleno, like the platform on which they ride, the engines, and the features too. But there’s still a lot that separates them.









Dimensions





Maruti Swift 2018





Maruti Baleno









L x W x H (all in mm)





3840 x 1735 x 1530





3995 x 1745 x 1510









Wheelbase (mm)





2450





2520









Ground clearance (mm)





163





170









Boot space (litres)





268





339



















Swift petrol





Baleno petrol





Swift diesel





Baleno diesel









Displacement





1197cc





1197cc





1248cc





1248cc









Max. power





83PS@6000rpm





84PS@6000rpm





75PS@4000rpm





75PS@4000rpm









Max. torque





113Nm@4200rpm





115Nm@4000rpm





190Nm@2000rpm





190Nm@2000rpm









Transmission





5MT / 5AMT





5MT / CVT





5MT / 5AMT





5MT









Claimed FE





22kmpl





21.4kmpl





28.4kmpl





27.39kmpl









Some major differences:









Swift





Baleno









Compact but not small





The Swift is smaller in size than the Baleno and is also less spacious on the inside. However, three in the backseat over shorter distances won’t complain.





Bigger and more spacious





The Baleno’s rear bench can accommodate three passengers in better comfort compared to the Swift. It also has the bigger boot. So it’s better for those who go out for road trips with family or friends more often.









Firm ride but not uncomfortable





The Swift’s ride is on the firmer side although it’s not bone-jarring. But road uncertainties filter into its cabin more compared to the Baleno.





Deals with potholed roads better





The Baleno is comfortable at most speeds. The suspension setup soaks road inconsistencies better than the Swift.









Driver’s car





The stiffer suspension setup results in a better handling package. The Swift should be more confident in tackling twisties than the Baleno.





Family car





While the Baleno is based on the same platform as the Swift, it’s not as agile as the latter. Instead, it is more focused on delivering ride comfort.









Variety of powertrain options





Both petrol and diesel engines in the Swift come paired with a manual as well as an AMT (automated manual transmission) option. AMT is more affordable than a CVT (continuously variable transmission).





Better technology





The diesel Baleno is available only with a manual transmission. However, the petrol engine comes with the option of a CVT as well. The drive experience of a CVT is more refined compared to an AMT, in which gear shifts are often accompanied by some power loss which results in headnod.









Better resale value





The Swift is a successful nameplate in India and has always been in demand in the used car space. The new one is also expected to sell well and is, therefore, expected to have better resale value than most of its contemporaries.





Imperfect past, glorious present





The Baleno sedan didn’t do well in India but that’s history. The hatchback is going strong on the sales chart, so resale value should not be a matter of concern.









If, at this point, you have managed to shortlist one of the two cars based on its size, powertrain or ride, then head to the respective car’s “Variants Explained” article (link below) to find out which variant you should buy. But if you’re still confused whether to buy the Swift or the Baleno, keep reading.

Variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 are explained here. Click here for the Baleno’s “Variants Explained” story.

Swift 2018 vs Baleno: Which One Is More Value For Money?

Well, the answer to that also depends on the money you are willing to spend. In the table below, we have listed down the car and the variant to buy depending on your budget.









PETROL









Case





Budget (on-road)





Most VFM car model and variant





On-road Delhi price









Case 1





Rs 5.5 lakh





Swift Lxi





Rs 5,45,129









Case 2





Rs 6 lakh





Swift Lxi with added features





Rs 5,45,129+









Case 3





Rs 6.5 lakh





Personalised Swift Lxi





Rs 6,58,029









Case 4





Rs 7 lakh





Personalised Swift Lxi with added features





Rs 6,58,029+









Case 5





Rs 7.5 lakh





Baleno Zeta





Rs 7,43,544









Case 6





Rs 8 lakh





Baleno Zeta with added features





Rs 7,43,544+









Case 7





Rs 8.5 lakh





Baleno Zeta with added features





Rs 7,43,544+

















DIESEL









Case





Budget (on-road)





Most VFM car model and variant





On-road Delhi price









Case 1





Rs 7 lakh





Swift Ldi





Rs 6,58,314









Case 2





Rs 7.5 lakh





Swift Ldi with added features





Rs 7,33,944









Case 3





Rs 8 lakh





Personalised Swift Ldi





Rs 7,74,414









Case 4





Rs 8.5 lakh





Personalised Swift Ldi





Rs 7,74,414









Case 5





Rs 9 lakh





Baleno Zeta





Rs 8,82,007









Case 6





Over Rs 9 lakh





Baleno Zeta with added features





Rs 8,82,007+









How did we arrive at this conclusion? Scroll down to find out.

PETROL - Swift vs Baleno

Case 1: Budget = Rs 5.5 lakh (on-road)

Car to buy: Swift Lxi

Reason: Budget constraint









Within Rs 5.5 lakh





Swift Lxi









Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)





Rs 4,99,000









Zero Dep insurance





Rs 18,554









Registration charges + HP





Rs 22,503









Fast Tag





Rs 600









Auto Card / Nexa Card





Rs 472









MCD Parking Charges





Rs 4,000









On-road Price





Rs 5,45,129









Below are the features the Swift Lxi gets as standard, plus the ones it misses out on:









What it gets





What it doesn’t









Air conditioner





No mirror on passenger-side sunvisor









Front accessory socket (so you can charge your phone with car charger)





Front seatbelts with pretensioner & load limiter









ABS, EBD, Brake Assist





No tachometer









2 airbags





No music system, although roof antenna is present









Manually adjustable ORVMs





Steel wheels without wheel covers









Black ORVMs and door handles











Body-coloured bumpers











ISOFIX anchorages











Tilt-adjustable steering











Case 2: Budget = Rs 6 lakh (on-road)

Car to buy: Swift Lxi with added features

Reason: Swift Lxi & Baleno Sigma fall within the budget. You can buy the Swift Lxi and save Rs 40,000 over the Baleno Sigma. This amount can be used to get basic equipment like a music system, seat covers, floor mats and even the features that the Baleno Sigma gets.









Within Rs 6 lakh





Swift Lxi





Baleno Sigma









Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)





Rs 4,99,000





Rs 5,35,872









Zero Dep insurance





Rs 18,554





Rs 19,598









Registration charges + HP





Rs 22,503





Rs 23, 978









Fast Tag





Rs 600





Rs 600









Auto Card / Nexa Card





Rs 472





Rs 1,180









MCD Parking Charges





Rs 4,000





Rs 4,000









On-road Price





Rs 5,45,129





Rs 5,85,228









Additional features (over each other)











X





Body-coloured door handles











X





Body-coloured ORVMs











X





Central locking











X





Front power windows









Takeaway: There’s a difference of around Rs 40,000 between the on-road price of the Swift Lxi and the Baleno Sigma. Front power windows and central locking for the Swift will cost around Rs 10,000 (in total) from Maruti Suzuki. You can get them installed at a lower price from the aftermarket but that would void the standard warranty. Door handles and ORVMs can be painted for around Rs 5,000 and that won’t affect the warranty.

Our advice: Buy the Swift and get power windows, central locking and music system installed from Maruti Suzuki since these features are a must-have these days. Set aside a maximum budget of Rs 30,000 for this. The range of 2-DIN music system units from Maruti Suzuki starts from Rs 8,288 and there are quite a few options within Rs 20,000. If you spend Rs 30,000 on these you’ll still have Rs 10,000 for floor mats and seat covers, which you can buy from the aftermarket as well. Note that you’ll have to buy floor mats, seat covers and music system for the Baleno Sigma as well.

Even after getting all of the above accessories, you would still have about Rs 15,000 left (budget is Rs 6 lakh) to spend on further kitting up the Swift Lxi.

Case 3: Budget = Rs 6.5 lakh (on-road)

Car to buy: Personalised Swift Lxi

Reason: Both the Swift Vxi and Baleno Delta do not justify the incremental value over their previous variants









Within Rs 6.5 lakh





Swift Lxi





Swift Vxi





Baleno Delta









Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)





Rs 4,99,000





Rs 5,87,000





Rs 5,99,500









Zero Dep insurance





Rs 18,554





Rs 21,188





Rs 21,503









Registration charges + HP





Rs 22,503





Rs 26,023





Rs 26,523









Fast Tag





Rs 600





Rs 600





Rs 600









Auto Card / Nexa Card





Rs 472





Rs 472





Rs 1,180









MCD Parking Charges





Rs 4,000





Rs 4,000





Rs 4,000









On-road Price





Rs 5,45,129





Rs 6,39,283





Rs 6,53,306









Key additional features (over Swift Lxi)













Body coloured door handles





Body coloured door handles













Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators





Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators













Wheel covers





Wheel covers













Speed sensitive door lock





*Not mentioned in brochure













Central locking





Central locking













Music system with steering controls





Music system with steering controls













Keyless entry





Keyless entry













All 4 power windows





All 4 power windows













Electrically adjustable ORVMs





Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs













Height adjustable driver seat





X













X





Defogger













X





Reverse parking sensors













X





Rear wiper/washer













X





Automatic AC













X





Rear seat adjustable headrest









Takeaway: Clearly, the Baleno Delta is the most feature-loaded car here, at at price of Rs 6.53 lakh on-road. However, our Baleno Variants Explained story reveals that it is not the most value for money variant of the Baleno as the additional features you get over the Baleno Sigma don’t justify the corresponding increase in price. Same is the case with the Swift Vxi.

The Swift Lxi costs Rs 5.45 lakh on-road so you have about Rs 1 lakh spare that can be spent on the car to personalise it and take it up to the Baleno Delta’s level. But even then, you won’t be able to get features like auto AC, defogger, rear wiper/washer and rear adjustable headrests. But what you can get is things like alloy wheels, infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fog lights, front armrest, all basic things like seat covers and floor mats and personalise the interior and exterior with offerings from Maruti Suzuki. So, while you might have to spend some more money on the Baleno for seat covers and other basic accessories, you can have a fairly loaded Swift at that price.

Our advice: Those who don’t want much flash and feel that they’d be happy to overspend on their car for features like auto AC, defogger and rear wiper and washer can go for the Baleno. Otherwise, go for the Swift and personalise it according to your taste. Here’s one example.









Personalised Swift Lxi





Price









Swift Lxi





Rs 5,45,129









Exterior styling kit (MGA)





Rs 15,990









Roof wrap (MGA)





Rs 2,990









2DIN system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto (MGA)





Rs 26,990









Alloy wheels (MGA)





Rs 27,960









Rear upper spoiler (MGA)





Rs 3,490









Front grille black finish (MGA)





Rs 1,490









Central locking + keyless entry (MGA)





Rs 10,000 (approx)









Rear parking sensors + camera (MGA)





Rs 14,990









Power windows (MGA)





Rs 9000 (approx)









Total cost





Rs 6,58,029









Case 4: Budget = Rs 7 lakh (on-road)

Car to buy: Personalised Swift Lxi with added features

Reason: The Swift Zxi and Baleno Zeta, the respective variants over the Swift Vxi and Baleno Delta, are not available at an on-road price of under Rs 7 lakh. Equipping the Baleno Delta with features like touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with rear parking camera and alloy wheels -- already a part of our personalised Swift Lxi -- will take the cost over Rs 7 lakh. So it’s better to either equip the already personalised Swift Lxi with more equipment or save the money.

Case 5: Budget = Rs 7.5 lakh (on-road)

Car to buy: Baleno Zeta

Reason: The personalised Swift Lxi can’t be equipped with most of the features that the Baleno Zeta gets standard. The Baleno Zeta justifies the incremental cost over the personalised Swift Lxi.









Within Rs 7.5 lakh





Personalised Swift Lxi





Swift Zxi





Baleno Zeta









Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)





Rs 4,99,000





Rs 6,49,000





Rs 6,65,189









Zero Dep insurance





Rs 18,554





Rs 23,046





Rs 23,469









Registration charges + HP





Rs 22,503





Rs 47,973





Rs 49,106









Fast Tag





Rs 600





Rs 600





Rs 600









Auto Card / Nexa Card





Rs 472





Rs 472





Rs 1,180









MCD Parking Charges





Rs 4,000





Rs 4,000





Rs 4,000









On-road Price with personalisation





Rs 6,58,029





Rs 7,25,091





Rs 7,43,544









Key features











Alloy wheels





Alloy wheels





Alloy wheels











Manual black coloured ORVMs





Electrically adjustable and retractable body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators





Electrically adjustable and retractable body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators











X (can be easily fitted)





Leather wrapped steering





Leather wrapped steering











Reverse parking sensors with camera





Reverse parking sensors





Reverse parking sensors











X (can be easily fitted)





Front fog lamps





Front fog lamps











Touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; minus steering controls





Audio system with steering-mounted controls and 2 tweeters





Audio system with steering-mounted controls and 2 tweeters











X





Push start/stop button





Push start/stop button











X





Automatic AC





Automatic AC











X





Rear wiper, washer and defogger





Rear wiper, washer and defogger











X





Height-adjustable driver seat





Height-adjustable driver seat











X





60:40 split rear seat





60:40 split rear seat











X





X





UV-cut glass











X





X





Auto headlamps











X





X





Auto dimming IRVM











Tilt steering





Tilt steering





Tilt and telescopic steering











X





X





Follow-me-home headlamps











X (can be easily fitted)





X





Front armrest









Takeaway: The Baleno Zeta is not only more feature-rich than the personalised Swift Lxi, it also gets more equipment than the Swift Zxi. More importantly, some of the fitments on the Baleno Zeta like telescopic steering adjustment, auto dimming IRVM, and UV-cut glass can’t be fitted onto other cars. So the Baleno Zeta will justify the additional money you’ll spend on it over both the personalised Swift Lxi (around Rs 86,000) and the Swift Zxi (around Rs 18,000).

Our advice: If you have Rs 7.5 lakh to spend on one of these two hatchbacks, buy the Baleno Zeta.

Case 6 and 7: Budget = Rs 8 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh (on-road)

Car to buy in both cases: Baleno Zeta with added features

Reason: Incremental cost to buy the Swift Zxi+ or Baleno Alpha is not worth the extra toppings they get over the Baleno Zeta.









Within Rs 8 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh





Baleno Zeta





Swift Zxi+





Baleno Alpha









Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)





Rs 6,65,189





Rs 7,29,000





Rs 7,35,761









Zero Dep insurance





Rs 23,469





Rs 25,382





Rs 25,582









Registration charges + HP





Rs 49,106





Rs 53,573





Rs 54,046









Fast Tag





Rs 600





Rs 600





Rs 600









Auto Card / Nexa Card





Rs 1,180





Rs 472





Rs 1,180









MCD Parking Charges





Rs 4,000





Rs 4,000





Rs 4,000











Rs 7,43,544





Rs 8,13,027





Rs 8,21,169









Key features











Leather-wrapped steering





Leather-wrapped steering





Leather-wrapped steering











Reverse parking sensors





Reverse parking sensors with camera





Reverse parking sensors with camera











Automatic AC





Automatic AC





Automatic AC











UV-cut glass





X





UV-cut glass











Auto headlamps





Auto headlamps





Auto headlamps











Auto dimming IRVMs





X





Auto dimming IRVMs











Tilt and telescopic steering





Tilt steering





Tilt and telescopic steering











Follow-me-home headlamps





X





Follow-me-home headlamps











Front armrest





X





Front armrest











Halogen reflector-type headlamps





LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs





Bi-Xenon projector headamps with LED DRLs











Regular audio system





Smartplay infotainment system





Smartplay infotainment system









Takeaway: The Baleno Zeta is approximately Rs 70,000 cheaper than the Swift Zxi+, which gets LED headlamps with DRLs and Smartplay infotainment system with rear parking camera that the Baleno Zeta doesn’t get. There are some features that the Baleno Zeta gets and the Swift Zxi+ doesn’t, like auto-dimming IRVM, telescopic steering, UV-cut glass, front armrest and follow-me-home headlamps. The fact is, most of these features can’t be fitted into the Swift Zxi+ while you can have the Smartplay infotainment system with parking camera that the Swift Zxi+ gets fitted in the Baleno Zeta.

The Baleno Alpha gets bi-xenon projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and Smartplay infotainment system with parking camera for an additional amount of around Rs 78,000 over the Baleno Zeta.

Our advice: Buy the Baleno Zeta and if you really feel the need to have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in your car, go for MGA’s infotainment system that costs Rs 26,990. Add the parking camera to it, which is worth Rs 4,590, from MGA. That will take the cost of the Baleno Zeta to around Rs 7.75 lakh. Use the remaining amount (around Rs 25,000 in case 6 and Rs 75,000 in case 7) to kit up your ride further.

DIESEL - Swift vs Baleno

Case 1: Budget = Rs 7 lakh (on-road)

Car to buy: Swift Ldi

Reason: Budget constraint









Variants within Rs 7 lakh





Swift Ldi









Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)





Rs 5,99,000









Zero Dep insurance





Rs 21,749









Registration charges + HP





Rs 32,493









Fast Tag





Rs 600









Auto Card / Nexa Card





Rs 472









MCD Parking Charges





Rs 4,000









On-road Price





Rs 6,58,314









The Swift Ldi gets and misses out on the following features:









What it gets





What it doesn’t









Air conditioner





No mirror on passenger-side sunvisor









Front accessory socket (so you can charge your phone with car charger)





Front seatbelts with pretensioner & load limiter









ABS, EBD, Brake Assist





No tachometer









2 airbags





No music system but roof antenna









Manually adjustable ORVMs





Steel wheels without wheel covers









Black ORVMs and door handles











Body-coloured bumpers











ISOFIX anchorages











Tilt-adjustable steering











Takeaway: The Swift’s base Ldi variant, which is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom, is Rs 52,000 (approximately) cheaper than the Baleno’s base Sigma variant. However, when you factor in the taxes to calculate the on-road price of both these cars in Delhi, the difference between the price jumps to Rs 80,000 (approximately), as road tax for private buyers on cars with ex-showroom price under Rs 6 lakh is 5 per cent and for cars with ex-showroom price over Rs 6 lakh is 8.75 per cent. So, it’s only the Swift diesel that is available within Rs 7 lakh (on-road price) in Delhi.

Our advice: Buy the Swift Ldi and equip it with all basic things like central locking, power windows and a music system.

Case 2: Budget = Rs 7.5 lakh (on-road)

Car to buy: Swift Ldi with added features

Reason: The Swift Ldi costs significantly less than the Baleno Sigma and the savings can be used to add features that you want in your car









Within Rs 7.5 lakh





Swift Ldi





Baleno Sigma









Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)





Rs 5,99,000





Rs 6,51,119









Zero Dep insurance





Rs 21,749





Rs 23,267









Registration charges + HP





Rs 32,493





Rs 59,516









Fast Tag





Rs 600





Rs 600









Auto Card / Nexa Card





Rs 472





Rs 1,180









MCD Parking Charges





Rs 4,000





Rs 4,000









On-road Price





Rs 6,58,314





Rs 7,39,682









Additional features (over each other)











X





Body coloured door handles











X





Body coloured ORVMs











X





Central locking











X





Front power windows









Takeaway: There’s a difference of around Rs 80,000 between the on-road price of the Swift Ldi and the Baleno Sigma. On top of that, you have around Rs 10,000 in hand if you have a budget of Rs 7.5 lakh.

Our advice: Buy the Swift Ldi and get all the basic equipment you need in your car. Here’s one example: