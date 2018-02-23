 Maruti Swift 2018 vs Baleno: Which One To Buy?
Maruti Swift 2018 vs Baleno: Which One To Buy?

By: || Updated: 23 Feb 2018 11:30 AM
Confused whether you should buy the new Swift 2018 or the Baleno? We have the answer.





Maruti Suzuki launched the new Swift in India at the Auto Expo 2018 at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh. Maruti’s other premium hatchback, the Baleno, starts Rs 37,000 higher, at Rs 5.36 lakh. Both these are not natural rivals as the Baleno is a bigger hatchback. But since prices of some variants of these cars overlap, there is bound to be some confusion when shopping for a premium Maruti hatchback.



So, which car car should you buy: Baleno or the Swift 2018? Also, which variant makes the most sense? Read on for the answers.



 



Understanding the cars



 



There’s a lot in common between the Swift and the Baleno, like the platform on which they ride, the engines, and the features too. But there’s still a lot that separates them.
































Dimensions

Maruti Swift 2018

Maruti Baleno

L x W x H (all in mm)

3840 x 1735 x 1530

3995 x 1745 x 1510

Wheelbase (mm)

2450

2520

Ground clearance (mm)

163

170

Boot space (litres)

268

339


 





 
















































 

Swift petrol

Baleno petrol

Swift diesel

Baleno diesel

Displacement

1197cc

1197cc

1248cc

1248cc

Max. power

83PS@6000rpm

84PS@6000rpm

75PS@4000rpm

75PS@4000rpm

Max. torque

113Nm@4200rpm

115Nm@4000rpm

190Nm@2000rpm

190Nm@2000rpm

Transmission

5MT / 5AMT

5MT / CVT

5MT / 5AMT

5MT

Claimed FE

22kmpl

21.4kmpl

28.4kmpl

27.39kmpl


 



Some major differences:































Swift

Baleno

Compact but not small


 

The Swift is smaller in size than the Baleno and is also less spacious on the inside. However, three in the backseat over shorter distances won’t complain.

Bigger and more spacious


 

The Baleno’s rear bench can accommodate three passengers in better comfort compared to the Swift. It also has the bigger boot. So it’s better for those who go out for road trips with family or friends more often.

Firm ride but not uncomfortable


 

The Swift’s ride is on the firmer side although it’s not bone-jarring. But road uncertainties filter into its cabin more compared to the Baleno.

Deals with potholed roads better


 

The Baleno is comfortable at most speeds. The suspension setup soaks road inconsistencies better than the Swift.

Driver’s car


 

The stiffer suspension setup results in a better handling package. The Swift should be more confident in tackling twisties than the Baleno.

Family car


 

While the Baleno is based on the same platform as the Swift, it’s not as agile as the latter. Instead, it is more focused on delivering ride comfort.

Variety of powertrain options


 

Both petrol and diesel engines in the Swift come paired with a manual as well as an AMT (automated manual transmission) option. AMT is more affordable than a CVT (continuously variable transmission).

Better technology


 

The diesel Baleno is available only with a manual transmission. However, the petrol engine comes with the option of a CVT as well. The drive experience of a CVT is more refined compared to an AMT, in which gear shifts are often accompanied by some power loss which results in headnod.

Better resale value


 

The Swift is a successful nameplate in India and has always been in demand in the used car space. The new one is also expected to sell well and is, therefore, expected to have better resale value than most of its contemporaries.

Imperfect past, glorious present


 

The Baleno sedan didn’t do well in India but that’s history. The hatchback is going strong on the sales chart, so resale value should not be a matter of concern.


If, at this point, you have managed to shortlist one of the two cars based on its size, powertrain or ride, then head to the respective car’s “Variants Explained” article (link below) to find out which variant you should buy. But if you’re still confused whether to buy the Swift or the Baleno, keep reading.



Variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift 2018 are explained here. Click here for the Baleno’s “Variants Explained” story.



 



Swift 2018 vs Baleno: Which One Is More Value For Money?



 



Well, the answer to that also depends on the money you are willing to spend. In the table below, we have listed down the car and the variant to buy depending on your budget.



 


























































PETROL

Case

Budget (on-road)

Most VFM car model and variant

On-road Delhi price

Case 1

Rs 5.5 lakh

Swift Lxi

Rs 5,45,129

Case 2

Rs 6 lakh

Swift Lxi with added features

Rs 5,45,129+

Case 3

Rs 6.5 lakh

Personalised Swift Lxi

Rs 6,58,029

Case 4

Rs 7 lakh

Personalised Swift Lxi with added features

Rs 6,58,029+

Case 5

Rs 7.5 lakh

Baleno Zeta

Rs 7,43,544

Case 6

Rs 8 lakh

Baleno Zeta with added features

Rs 7,43,544+

Case 7

Rs 8.5 lakh

Baleno Zeta with added features

Rs 7,43,544+


 




















































DIESEL

Case

Budget (on-road)

Most VFM car model and variant

On-road Delhi price

Case 1

Rs 7 lakh

Swift Ldi

Rs 6,58,314

Case 2

Rs 7.5 lakh

Swift Ldi with added features

Rs 7,33,944

Case 3

Rs 8 lakh

Personalised Swift Ldi

Rs 7,74,414

Case 4

Rs 8.5 lakh

Personalised Swift Ldi

Rs 7,74,414

Case 5

Rs 9 lakh

Baleno Zeta

Rs 8,82,007

Case 6

Over Rs 9 lakh

Baleno Zeta with added features

Rs 8,82,007+


 



How did we arrive at this conclusion? Scroll down to find out.



 



PETROL - Swift vs Baleno



 



Case 1: Budget = Rs 5.5 lakh (on-road)



Car to buy: Swift Lxi



Reason: Budget constraint



 







































Within Rs 5.5 lakh

Swift Lxi

Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)

Rs 4,99,000

Zero Dep insurance

Rs 18,554

Registration charges + HP

Rs 22,503

Fast Tag

Rs 600

Auto Card / Nexa Card

Rs 472

MCD Parking Charges

Rs 4,000

On-road Price

Rs 5,45,129


 



Below are the features the Swift Lxi gets as standard, plus the ones it misses out on:



 















































What it gets

What it doesn’t

Air conditioner

No mirror on passenger-side sunvisor

Front accessory socket (so you can charge your phone with car charger)

Front seatbelts with pretensioner & load limiter

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist

No tachometer

2 airbags

No music system, although roof antenna is present

Manually adjustable ORVMs

Steel wheels without wheel covers

Black ORVMs and door handles


  

Body-coloured bumpers


  

ISOFIX anchorages


  

Tilt-adjustable steering


  


 



Case 2: Budget = Rs 6 lakh (on-road)



Car to buy: Swift Lxi with added features



Reason: Swift Lxi & Baleno Sigma fall within the budget. You can buy the Swift Lxi and save Rs 40,000 over the Baleno Sigma. This amount can be used to get basic equipment like a music system, seat covers, floor mats and even the features that the Baleno Sigma gets.



 






































































Within Rs 6 lakh

Swift Lxi

Baleno Sigma

Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)

Rs 4,99,000

Rs 5,35,872

Zero Dep insurance

Rs 18,554

Rs 19,598

Registration charges + HP

Rs 22,503

Rs 23, 978

Fast Tag

Rs 600

Rs 600

Auto Card / Nexa Card

Rs 472

Rs 1,180

MCD Parking Charges

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

On-road Price

Rs 5,45,129

Rs 5,85,228

Additional features (over each other)
 

X

Body-coloured door handles
 

X

Body-coloured ORVMs
 

X

Central locking
 

X

Front power windows


 



Takeaway: There’s a difference of around Rs 40,000 between the on-road price of the Swift Lxi and the Baleno Sigma. Front power windows and central locking for the Swift will cost around Rs 10,000 (in total) from Maruti Suzuki. You can get them installed at a lower price from the aftermarket but that would void the standard warranty. Door handles and ORVMs can be painted for around Rs 5,000 and that won’t affect the warranty.



 



Our advice: Buy the Swift and get power windows, central locking and music system installed from Maruti Suzuki since these features are a must-have these days. Set aside a maximum budget of Rs 30,000 for this. The range of 2-DIN music system units from Maruti Suzuki starts from Rs 8,288 and there are quite a few options within Rs 20,000. If you spend Rs 30,000 on these you’ll still have Rs 10,000 for floor mats and seat covers, which you can buy from the aftermarket as well. Note that you’ll have to buy floor mats, seat covers and music system for the Baleno Sigma as well.



Even after getting all of the above accessories, you would still have about Rs 15,000 left (budget is Rs 6 lakh) to spend on further kitting up the Swift Lxi.



 



Case 3: Budget = Rs 6.5 lakh (on-road)



Car to buy: Personalised Swift Lxi



Reason: Both the Swift Vxi and Baleno Delta do not justify the incremental value over their previous variants



 




















































































































































Within Rs 6.5 lakh

Swift Lxi

Swift Vxi

Baleno Delta

Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)

Rs 4,99,000

Rs 5,87,000

Rs 5,99,500

Zero Dep insurance

Rs 18,554

Rs 21,188

Rs 21,503

Registration charges + HP

Rs 22,503

Rs 26,023

Rs 26,523

Fast Tag

Rs 600

Rs 600

Rs 600

Auto Card / Nexa Card

Rs 472

Rs 472

Rs 1,180

MCD Parking Charges

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

On-road Price

Rs 5,45,129

Rs 6,39,283

Rs 6,53,306

Key additional features (over Swift Lxi)
   

Body coloured door handles

Body coloured door handles
   

Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

Body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators
   

Wheel covers

Wheel covers
   

Speed sensitive door lock

*Not mentioned in brochure
   

Central locking

Central locking
   

Music system with steering controls

Music system with steering controls
   

Keyless entry

Keyless entry
   

All 4 power windows

All 4 power windows
   

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Electrically adjustable & foldable ORVMs
   

Height adjustable driver seat

X
   

X

Defogger
   

X

Reverse parking sensors
   

X

Rear wiper/washer
   

X

Automatic AC
   

X

Rear seat adjustable headrest


 



Takeaway: Clearly, the Baleno Delta is the most feature-loaded car here, at at price of Rs 6.53 lakh on-road. However, our Baleno Variants Explained story reveals that it is not the most value for money variant of the Baleno as the additional features you get over the Baleno Sigma don’t justify the corresponding increase in price. Same is the case with the Swift Vxi.



 



The Swift Lxi costs Rs 5.45 lakh on-road so you have about Rs 1 lakh spare that can be spent on the car to personalise it and take it up to the Baleno Delta’s level. But even then, you won’t be able to get features like auto AC, defogger, rear wiper/washer and rear adjustable headrests. But what you can get is things like alloy wheels, infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, fog lights, front armrest, all basic things like seat covers and floor mats and personalise the interior and exterior with offerings from Maruti Suzuki. So, while you might have to spend some more money on the Baleno for seat covers and other basic accessories, you can have a fairly loaded Swift at that price.



 



Our advice: Those who don’t want much flash and feel that they’d be happy to overspend on their car for features like auto AC, defogger and rear wiper and washer can go for the Baleno. Otherwise, go for the Swift and personalise it according to your taste. Here’s one example.







 























































Personalised Swift Lxi

Price

Swift Lxi

Rs 5,45,129

Exterior styling kit (MGA)

Rs 15,990

Roof wrap (MGA)

Rs 2,990

2DIN system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto (MGA)

Rs 26,990

Alloy wheels (MGA)

Rs 27,960

Rear upper spoiler (MGA)

Rs 3,490

Front grille black finish (MGA)

Rs 1,490

Central locking + keyless entry (MGA)

Rs 10,000 (approx)

Rear parking sensors + camera (MGA)

Rs 14,990

Power windows (MGA)

Rs 9000 (approx)

Total cost

Rs 6,58,029


 



 



Case 4: Budget = Rs 7 lakh (on-road)



Car to buy: Personalised Swift Lxi with added features



Reason: The Swift Zxi and Baleno Zeta, the respective variants over the Swift Vxi and Baleno Delta, are not available at an on-road price of under Rs 7 lakh. Equipping the Baleno Delta with features like touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with rear parking camera and alloy wheels -- already a part of our personalised Swift Lxi -- will take the cost over Rs 7 lakh. So it’s better to either equip the already personalised Swift Lxi with more equipment or save the money.



 



Case 5: Budget = Rs 7.5 lakh (on-road)



Car to buy: Baleno Zeta



Reason: The personalised Swift Lxi can’t be equipped with most of the features that the Baleno Zeta gets standard. The Baleno Zeta justifies the incremental cost over the personalised Swift Lxi.


































































































































































Within Rs 7.5 lakh

Personalised Swift Lxi

Swift Zxi

Baleno Zeta

Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)

Rs 4,99,000

Rs 6,49,000

Rs 6,65,189

Zero Dep insurance

Rs 18,554

Rs 23,046

Rs 23,469

Registration charges + HP

Rs 22,503

Rs 47,973

Rs 49,106

Fast Tag

Rs 600

Rs 600

Rs 600

Auto Card / Nexa Card

Rs 472

Rs 472

Rs 1,180

MCD Parking Charges

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

On-road Price with personalisation

Rs 6,58,029

Rs 7,25,091

Rs 7,43,544

Key features
 

Alloy wheels

Alloy wheels

Alloy wheels
 

Manual black coloured ORVMs

Electrically adjustable and retractable body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators

Electrically adjustable and retractable body coloured ORVMs with turn indicators
 

X (can be easily fitted)

Leather wrapped steering

Leather wrapped steering
 

Reverse parking sensors with camera

Reverse parking sensors

Reverse parking sensors
 

X (can be easily fitted)

Front fog lamps

Front fog lamps
 

Touchscreen audio system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; minus steering controls

Audio system with steering-mounted controls and 2 tweeters

Audio system with steering-mounted controls and 2 tweeters
 

X

Push start/stop button

Push start/stop button
 

X

Automatic AC

Automatic AC
 

X

Rear wiper, washer and defogger

Rear wiper, washer and defogger
 

X

Height-adjustable driver seat

Height-adjustable driver seat
 

X

60:40 split rear seat

60:40 split rear seat
 

X

X

UV-cut glass
 

X

X

Auto headlamps
 

X

X

Auto dimming IRVM
 

Tilt steering

Tilt steering

Tilt and telescopic steering
 

X

X

Follow-me-home headlamps
 

X (can be easily fitted)

X

Front armrest


 



Takeaway: The Baleno Zeta is not only more feature-rich than the personalised Swift Lxi, it also gets more equipment than the Swift Zxi. More importantly, some of the fitments on the Baleno Zeta like telescopic steering adjustment, auto dimming IRVM, and UV-cut glass can’t be fitted onto other cars. So the Baleno Zeta will justify the additional money you’ll spend on it over both the personalised Swift Lxi (around Rs 86,000) and the Swift Zxi (around Rs 18,000).



 



Our advice: If you have Rs 7.5 lakh to spend on one of these two hatchbacks, buy the Baleno Zeta.



 



Case 6 and 7: Budget = Rs 8 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh (on-road)



Car to buy in both cases: Baleno Zeta with added features



Reason: Incremental cost to buy the Swift Zxi+ or Baleno Alpha is not worth the extra toppings they get over the Baleno Zeta.



 




























































































































Within Rs 8 lakh and Rs 8.5 lakh

Baleno Zeta

Swift Zxi+

Baleno Alpha

Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)

Rs 6,65,189

Rs 7,29,000

Rs 7,35,761

Zero Dep insurance

Rs 23,469

Rs 25,382

Rs 25,582

Registration charges + HP

Rs 49,106

Rs 53,573

Rs 54,046

Fast Tag

Rs 600

Rs 600

Rs 600

Auto Card / Nexa Card

Rs 1,180

Rs 472

Rs 1,180

MCD Parking Charges

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000
 

Rs 7,43,544

Rs 8,13,027

Rs 8,21,169

Key features
 

Leather-wrapped steering

Leather-wrapped steering

Leather-wrapped steering
 

Reverse parking sensors

Reverse parking sensors with camera

Reverse parking sensors with camera
 

Automatic AC

Automatic AC

Automatic AC
 

UV-cut glass

X

UV-cut glass
 

Auto headlamps

Auto headlamps

Auto headlamps
 

Auto dimming IRVMs

X

Auto dimming IRVMs
 

Tilt and telescopic steering

Tilt steering

Tilt and telescopic steering
 

Follow-me-home headlamps

X

Follow-me-home headlamps
 

Front armrest

X

Front armrest
 

Halogen reflector-type headlamps

LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs

Bi-Xenon projector headamps with LED DRLs
 

Regular audio system

Smartplay infotainment system

Smartplay infotainment system


 



Takeaway: The Baleno Zeta is approximately Rs 70,000 cheaper than the Swift Zxi+, which gets LED headlamps with DRLs and Smartplay infotainment system with rear parking camera that the Baleno Zeta doesn’t get. There are some features that the Baleno Zeta gets and the Swift Zxi+ doesn’t, like auto-dimming IRVM, telescopic steering, UV-cut glass, front armrest and follow-me-home headlamps. The fact is, most of these features can’t be fitted into the Swift Zxi+ while you can have the Smartplay infotainment system with parking camera that the Swift Zxi+ gets fitted in the Baleno Zeta.



 



The Baleno Alpha gets bi-xenon projector headlamps, LED DRLs, and Smartplay infotainment system with parking camera for an additional amount of around Rs 78,000 over the Baleno Zeta.



 



Our advice: Buy the Baleno Zeta and if you really feel the need to have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto in your car, go for MGA’s infotainment system that costs Rs 26,990. Add the parking camera to it, which is worth Rs 4,590, from MGA. That will take the cost of the Baleno Zeta to around Rs 7.75 lakh. Use the remaining amount (around Rs 25,000 in case 6 and Rs 75,000 in case 7) to kit up your ride further.



 



DIESEL - Swift vs Baleno



 



Case 1: Budget = Rs 7 lakh (on-road)



Car to buy: Swift Ldi



Reason: Budget constraint









































Variants within Rs 7 lakh

Swift Ldi

Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)

Rs 5,99,000

Zero Dep insurance

Rs 21,749

Registration charges + HP

Rs 32,493

Fast Tag

Rs 600

Auto Card / Nexa Card

Rs 472

MCD Parking Charges

Rs 4,000

On-road Price

Rs 6,58,314


 



The Swift Ldi gets and misses out on the following features:



 















































What it gets

What it doesn’t

Air conditioner

No mirror on passenger-side sunvisor

Front accessory socket (so you can charge your phone with car charger)

Front seatbelts with pretensioner & load limiter

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist

No tachometer

2 airbags

No music system but roof antenna

Manually adjustable ORVMs

Steel wheels without wheel covers

Black ORVMs and door handles


  

Body-coloured bumpers


  

ISOFIX anchorages


  

Tilt-adjustable steering


  


 



Takeaway: The Swift’s base Ldi variant, which is priced at Rs 5.99 lakh ex-showroom, is Rs 52,000 (approximately) cheaper than the Baleno’s base Sigma variant. However, when you factor in the taxes to calculate the on-road price of both these cars in Delhi, the difference between the price jumps to Rs 80,000 (approximately), as road tax for private buyers on cars with ex-showroom price under Rs 6 lakh is 5 per cent and for cars with ex-showroom price over Rs 6 lakh is 8.75 per cent. So, it’s only the Swift diesel that is available within Rs 7 lakh (on-road price) in Delhi.



 



Our advice: Buy the Swift Ldi and equip it with all basic things like central locking, power windows and a music system.



 



Case 2: Budget = Rs 7.5 lakh (on-road)



Car to buy: Swift Ldi with added features



Reason: The Swift Ldi costs significantly less than the Baleno Sigma and the savings can be used to add features that you want in your car



 






































































Within Rs 7.5 lakh

Swift Ldi

Baleno Sigma

Ex-showroom price (with 2 year standard warranty)

Rs 5,99,000

Rs 6,51,119

Zero Dep insurance

Rs 21,749

Rs 23,267

Registration charges + HP

Rs 32,493

Rs 59,516

Fast Tag

Rs 600

Rs 600

Auto Card / Nexa Card

Rs 472

Rs 1,180

MCD Parking Charges

Rs 4,000

Rs 4,000

On-road Price

Rs 6,58,314

Rs 7,39,682

Additional features (over each other)
 

X

Body coloured door handles
 

X

Body coloured ORVMs
 

X

Central locking
 

X

Front power windows


 



Takeaway: There’s a difference of around Rs 80,000 between the on-road price of the Swift Ldi and the Baleno Sigma. On top of that, you have around Rs 10,000 in hand if you have a budget of Rs 7.5 lakh.



 



Our advice: Buy the Swift Ldi and get all the basic equipment you need in your car. Here’s one example:



 







































Swift Ldi with added features

Price

Swift Ldi

Rs 6,58,314

Central locking + keyless entry (MGA)

Rs 10,000 (approx)

Rear parking sensors + camera (MGA)

Rs 14,990

Power windows (MGA)

Rs 9000 (approx)

Camera compatible touchscreen audio system (MGA)

Rs 17,990

Painted door handles and ORVMs

Rs 5,000

Wheel covers (MGA)

Rs 1,960

Floor mats and sea

This Story has not been edited by ABP News. It has been published through cardekho.com feed directly.

